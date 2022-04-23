Who will decide if the next elections are fair or not?

I am seeing a trend where people are advocating that PTI government should be restored or should come back to power via election.



Moreover there's an alternative thread going on where members are advocating for civil disobedience and violence.



How will the people of Pakistan know whether the elections were fair or not since PTI has already established some facts:



PTI has already rejected the foundings of NSC meeting.

PTI guys curse Bajwa.

Army is American slave.

Judiciary is corrupt.

Police is corrupt.

ECP according to khan is PMLN stooge.

Civil servants are corrupt and PMLN stooges.



Who will determine if the elections were fair or not?



So if the elections do occur and IK does not win or win less seats? Will people accept the result?



No matter what the outcome of the elections will be, if IK isn't restored he'll advocate for violence and civil disobedience. We've already seen in 2014 and he's already planning to choke Islamabad.