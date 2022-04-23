What's new

Who will decide if the next elections are fair or not?

I am seeing a trend where people are advocating that PTI government should be restored or should come back to power via election.

Moreover there's an alternative thread going on where members are advocating for civil disobedience and violence.

How will the people of Pakistan know whether the elections were fair or not since PTI has already established some facts:

PTI has already rejected the foundings of NSC meeting.
PTI guys curse Bajwa.
Army is American slave.
Judiciary is corrupt.
Police is corrupt.
ECP according to khan is PMLN stooge.
Civil servants are corrupt and PMLN stooges.

Who will determine if the elections were fair or not?

So if the elections do occur and IK does not win or win less seats? Will people accept the result?

No matter what the outcome of the elections will be, if IK isn't restored he'll advocate for violence and civil disobedience. We've already seen in 2014 and he's already planning to choke Islamabad.
 
He has repeatedly and peacefully asked for immediate elections but corrupt establishment thinks this is a phase and will go away. Their repute has been severely dented. If elections are not conducted fairly and urgently, there is a serious risk of civil anarchy. So far people are super pissed but have been very patient and are listening to IK but things can get out of control very quickly. I fear if sense did not prevail, mobs will start attacking and burning courts and state run institutions.
 
And that would be correct considering the passion of the people. I guess yiu support the parties who can only lead their ugh their own families and other are just pompom girls
 
Fine they are traitors but who will decide whether rigging occured or not? If the election were fair or not?
 

