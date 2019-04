Looking at the cabinet composition and it's influence on decision making process of Imran Khan.

It appears next services chiefs of Pakistan armed forces will be decided in Qum by IRGC.

Not only this but also the next promotions and appointments in all state institutions will be engineered and influenced by state ministers.

Engineered democracy is taking Pakistan down to a slave state of India via Iranian puppies, same formula they applied in Afghanistan and Iraq.



Let's keep watching the foreign agents in cabinet.

