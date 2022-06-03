Who were they? !!! ? وہ کون تھے



It is June 3rd almost 2 months after Darkest Night in Pakistan's history. Today most Pakistanis are standing scratching their head, who was the "Group" who initiated he Operational against Pakistan's Civilian Government? Everyone who is Pakistani has this lingering thought?



#Who were They ?

وہ کون تھے





The plans which were executed , from outside Pakistan could not have been conceived locally the mind is not ready to accept it No matter how many times it is claimed , one of our would plan such a heinous attack on Pakistan's Sovereignty. If we step back and look at the planning it almost feels like one of the old TV shows , called Mission Impossible on TV or those later Tom Cruise movies with similar name, where someone is tasked with an impossible task , so he gathers up a team , and coordinates a attack , mostly on a Civilian person which uses cripples operations , economy or group of people. In the show they always depended on deception , timing , and fake IDs and fake personnel to break into an opposing faction's sensitive institutes and then launched a coordinated complex plan.





Was it complex or not , how can we judge that ? The complexity can be judged if we examine in order for the plan to succeed

they needed to break down



1- Millitary (While of course they claim they are neutral)

2- Intelligence

3- Supreme Court's Decision Making

4- Break down Political Party of PTI (Find out vulnerable elements without PTI knowing about them)

5- Then Setup the framework of PDM and entice various factions to come together , enticing them with support and help

6- Then having confidence that local , compromised assets like Police , Guards and questionable federal elements would be

present on the night

7- The role media played by showing images of Police Van coming to capture Prime Minister Imran Khan if he did not

cooperate

8- The sudden opening / closing of courts in middle of night

9- The network of Local Channels who ran a Circle in middle of night and celebrated openly , that was the most odd event

that when a country's leadership is being toppled local private channels were openly Smiling and happy for their big payout

10- The cipher , very unthinkable threat , to whom was it the ciper for ?

11- The various institutes failing





So where were we before



> We had $25-27 Billion Reserves with Imran Khan (Honorable) government

> We had $3-5 Billion Dollars in Roshan Digital Account

> Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced National Level Health Card in Pakistan

> We had hosted OIC summit after the approval of resolution in UN for respecting Prophet Mohammad.

> Import / Export balance was troubling but it was being fixed

> We had just saved 6 Billion Dollars in world court verdict on Riqo Diq







Where are we now

> Corrupt are trying to hold on to power with 1 seat advantage

> Changing Constitution of Pakistan for benefit of their own self

> Rupee value is crumbling post Rupees 200.00

> Petrol has been increased RS 60.00

> May 25th Brutal beatup of Pakistani Citizens who wanted their right to have elections

> Overseas voting right removed

> ECP twisting left and right , anything but hold elections







Feels like some sort of Mission Impossible movie , where group of NGO come and execute a plan while our Army and Intelligence is making pop corns