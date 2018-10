Both were quite bad, PPP was probably worse by some margin as the whole 2008-2013 was horrific.



However, I would also add Musharraf and dictators to this list, their era was not as bad, but Musharraf's era could have been just as bad had he have taken power around 2008, and it was in his time that terrorism and the energy crisis began to fester, he played a key role in causing both.



It was his luck that shortly after taking charge that lots of aid and dollars started flowing to Pakistan after 9/11, it also allowed him to sit back and not make tough policy decisions and reforms that other countries have already made, and he left shortly before the world economy took a hit and Pakistan's energy crisis became apparent, as well as terrorism becoming as bad as it was. If he stuck around till 2013, assuming he wouldn't have been thrown out, he'd probably be remembered as one of the worst in history, along with the two parties mentioned.

Click to expand...