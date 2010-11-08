What's new

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
‘Who wants to visit India?’ Chinese netizens respond to India’s stricter visa norms for Chinese
Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/11 13:23:40

Chinese netizens have once again felt the unfriendliness from the Indian government amid the China-India border tension and COVID-19 epidemic, as New Delhi reportedly has introduced stricter visa rules for Chinese people.

According to the India Times, China was included into the "Prior Referral Category countries," along with 33 countries like Iran, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, whose nationals cannot be granted multiple-entry tourist visas for a five-year period as a default option.

India's home ministry has imposed specific provisions for Chinese people who possess business visa, including reporting to its foreigner registration authorities, the India Times reported.

Although Indian media said the stipulations were made to adapt to the situation amid COVID-19, some observers said it is absurd for a hard-hit country like India to impose visa restrictions to people from China, the world's safest country amid the pandemic.

India's move has drawn a lot of attention online, with over 250 million views on Sina Weibo, with many saying India is not an attractive destination to Chinese tourists due to its poor sanitation and chaotic social order.

In an online poll launched on Thursday night by an online celebrity dubbed "Is there anyone who wants to visit India," 162,000 Chinese netizens picked the answer "No," while 3,300 said "it depends," and another 3,300 netizens chose "Yes," as of 13:00 PM Friday.

"India's move is actually a protection to Chinese people, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic," an Internet user mocked on Twitter-like Weibo.

India reported over 95,000 new domestic COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the total number to 4.47 million, about 16 percent of the global cases.

India has been actively provoking China and damaging the China-India ties. After banning 59 Chinese apps in June, the India government blocked another 118 Chinese apps as the China-India border tensions escalated.

China has been exercising restraint throughout the dispute saga and the border issue. Although nationalist sentiment within India is still strong, both Chinese and Indian people need to keep calm and avoid causing a long-term damage to bilateral relations, Sun Shihai, an expert at the South Asia Research Center under Sichuan University, told the Global Times on Friday, after Chinese-Indian foreign ministers reached a consensus in Moscow on Thursday beyond expectations.


'Who wants to visit India?' Chinese netizens respond to India's stricter visa norms for Chinese - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn
 
Nasr

Nasr

Dec 9, 2018
A country which is home to rife poverty, defecation in public and corpses floating around in river ganges. Why would anyone in their right mind wanna visit such a place, where value for human life next to zero and misplaced pride is rampant. China, come on, you can do better than that!!! india is essentially making itself into a proverbial $hithole with its leadership's policies. The world is big and large, and their are other more beautiful countries to visit and explore!
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
China should put restrictions on visas for Indians, having trouble for finding any jobs in India, Indians will flood the labor market in every country, we should keep them out.
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

May 19, 2019
Lol. Global times is seriously immature like much of CCP bots. For a country which says it is not obsessed, it s churning out 3 articles daily and CCP bots get busy spreading their propaganda.
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

Mar 12, 2019
It's only fair for china to reciprocate.Way more Indian flock to china ,only few chinese ,mostly businessmen enters india.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Leishangthem said:
It's only fair for china to reciprocate.Way more Indian flock to china ,only few chinese ,mostly businessmen enters india.
India takes up concerns of Indian students with China
Updated: 02 Sep 2020, 08:20 PM ISTK J M Varma , PTI

BEIJING : The Indian Embassy here has taken up with the Chinese officials concerns of a large number of Indian students studying in China following an official announcement that foreign students and teachers will not return to their colleges until further notice.

Over 23,000 Indian students studied in different courses in Chinese universities and colleges as per the last year's data. Of them, over 21,000 have enrolled to study MBBS.

www.livemint.com

India takes up concerns of Indian students with China

Over 23,000 Indian students studied in different courses in Chinese universities and colleges as per the last year's data. Of them, over 21,000 have enrolled to study MBBS
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
Indian policy makers at the helms have stunted brains and no mental faculties functioning, why India has to prove how foolish their acts are by behaving clever and shrewd.

Indian diplomacy is actually about duplicity.

Indian state policies are all based on duplicity and deception, to its neighbors specially...the reason India has bad relations with all its neighbors. For small neighbors India acts as a hegemon, the bully with all the coercion and power to suppress and with highhandedness, this India does to Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka and BD too...a failed state policy, maybe in internal affairs of India this is a success, just check how high caste Brahmins suppress low untouchable Dalits...in international relations this cannot be practiced.

India tried this lopsided hegemonic policies on its small neighbor, like blocked the fuel and food supply to Nepal in earthquake, Nepalese cannot forget this ever, supporting LTTE in Sri Lanka. Many more such instances.

And again big powerful neighbors like China, India becomes double faced, pandering to in the open and stabbing on the back behind.

A trade with China in excess of 85 billion USD, in China favor hugely, Indian biz men earning billions through China trade...and at the same time supporting Tibet dissidents(who are against China), supporting few dozen Baloch rebels against Pakistan. TTP and many more.

This double talk, duplicity, hypocrisy is ingrained in India, in its policy matters and this is the reason for undoing of India. The failed Chanakya ideology which India follows...how churlish of her.
 
