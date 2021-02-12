beijingwalker
WHO: Two Chinese vaccines may soon get approval for use
Digital Desk
May. 4 2021
Geneva: World Health Organization (WHO) is set to decide this week whether to approve two Chinese vaccines for emergency use against Covid-19 in the world according to a report of top WHO official.
Such an approval will mark the first time that a Chinese vaccine had ever been granted a so-called emergency use listing from the UN heath agency, and would trigger a broader rollout of Chinese vaccines that are already being in some countries other than China.
Mariangela Simao, assistant director-general for access to medicines, vaccines and pharmaceuticals, says “Some final arrangements remain to be made before the crucial word from a WHO technical advisory group comes on the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.”
“We expect that we will have both decisions by the end of this week.” Simao added.
Further, WHO said, “it expects a decision on the Sinopharm vaccine to come first, and Sinovac afterwards.”
