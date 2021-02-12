WHO: Two Chinese vaccines may soon get approval for use

May. 4 2021Geneva: World Health Organization (WHO) is set to decide this week whether to approve two Chinese vaccines for emergency use against Covid-19 in the world according to a report of top WHO official.Such an approval will mark the first time that a Chinese vaccine had ever been granted a so-called emergency use listing from the UN heath agency, and would trigger a broader rollout of Chinese vaccines that are already being in some countries other than China.Mariangela Simao, assistant director-general for access to medicines, vaccines and pharmaceuticals, says “Some final arrangements remain to be made before the crucial word from a WHO technical advisory group comes on the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.”“We expect that we will have both decisions by the end of this week.” Simao added.Further, WHO said, “it expects a decision on the Sinopharm vaccine to come first, and Sinovac afterwards.”