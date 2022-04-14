Who told channels not to cover PTI's rallies? Who asked FIA to pick up PTI's social media team?

Firstly, let me clarify my position: neutrality in the face of evil is evil by association. If you have the power to stop an evil act, you do. If I see an imminent rape or theft or anything else by KNOWN CRIMINALS, and I have the power to act, I definitely will.



But let's indulge the neutrality argument.



I have a simple question: before the new PDM government had even formed or SS had taken oath as the PM, who was ordering the FIA to conduct raids/arrests and forcing TV channels to not cover PTI's support among the people?



Under what constitutional authority did the above take place?



IF everything is so neutral (and, even if it is, that's a shameful circumstance), why is PTI being discriminated against? Again, this had begun before the new government had formed and begun functioning.