What's new

Who thinks I’m a false Flagger?

Am I a false flagger?

  • Total voters
    2
AA_

AA_

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2023
270
-2
383
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hey all, one of the think tanks on here accused me of being a false flagger or worse, poorly representing Pakistanis.
I won’t say the Guys name, except I told him to go jump off a cliff and he became hysterical that I told him to kill himself.
That guy also accused me of antagonizing members.
I’m sorry to all non Indian members if I said mean things. I have raw emotions when it comes to Pakistan.

Update:
Tagging my arch nemesis: @That Guy
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Bleek
Eleanor Williams jailed over false grooming gang claims. Faked injuries by beating herself with a hammer!
2 3
Replies
36
Views
662
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
O
  • Article
Woman who lied about grooming gang guilty of perverting course of justice
Replies
1
Views
441
omegared
O
-=virus=-
Bing's AI bot tells reporter it wants to 'be alive', 'steal nuclear codes' and create 'deadly virus'
Replies
1
Views
167
Paitoo
Paitoo
Piotr
French Volunteer Suggests Bucha Tragedy Was A False Flag
Replies
6
Views
745
BHAN85
BHAN85
Areesh
  • Locked
Highly Blasphemous and Islamophobic Posting by Pervert Jamahir Goes Unabated on PDF
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
2K
Rusty2
Rusty2

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom