WHO Shows Concerns Over Vaccine Effectiveness Against Mutated COVID-19 Strains
Posted 1 hour ago by Haroon Hayder
The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed reservations over the effectiveness of the Coronavirus vaccines against the mutated strains of the disease.
While addressing a virtual press briefing, the WHO Chief, Tedros Adhanom, said the cancellation of mass vaccination drive by South African health authorities after researchers revealed that AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine offers minimal protection against the South African variant of the virus calls for more strict measures to curb the transmission of the disease.
The WHO Chief added that none of the available Coronavirus vaccines have proven effective against the mutated strain of the disease which emerged from South Africa.
Yesterday, South African researchers claimed that the Coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University is ineffective in preventing mild and moderate cases of the South African strain of COVID-19.
According to a statement by the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine offers minimal protection against mild and moderate cases resulting from the South African variant of the virus.
Following the publication of Witwatersrand’s findings, South African Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, postponed the countrywide vaccination drive that was set to launch later this week. South Africa had procured 1 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for the mass inoculation drive.
Known as 501.V2 or B.1.351, the mutated strain accounts for South Africa’s 90% of the 1.4 million infections and 46,000 deaths since the pandemic began.
++++++++++++
Posted 1 hour ago by Haroon Hayder
The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed reservations over the effectiveness of the Coronavirus vaccines against the mutated strains of the disease.
While addressing a virtual press briefing, the WHO Chief, Tedros Adhanom, said the cancellation of mass vaccination drive by South African health authorities after researchers revealed that AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine offers minimal protection against the South African variant of the virus calls for more strict measures to curb the transmission of the disease.
The WHO Chief added that none of the available Coronavirus vaccines have proven effective against the mutated strain of the disease which emerged from South Africa.
Yesterday, South African researchers claimed that the Coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University is ineffective in preventing mild and moderate cases of the South African strain of COVID-19.
According to a statement by the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine offers minimal protection against mild and moderate cases resulting from the South African variant of the virus.
Following the publication of Witwatersrand’s findings, South African Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, postponed the countrywide vaccination drive that was set to launch later this week. South Africa had procured 1 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for the mass inoculation drive.
Known as 501.V2 or B.1.351, the mutated strain accounts for South Africa’s 90% of the 1.4 million infections and 46,000 deaths since the pandemic began.
WHO Shows Concerns Over Vaccine Effectiveness Against Mutated COVID-19 Strains
The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed reservations over the effectiveness of the Coronavirus vaccines against the mutated strains of
propakistani.pk