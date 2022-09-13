Abdul Rehman Majeed
FULL MEMBER
- Dec 25, 2019
- 1,804
- -19
- Country
-
- Location
-
Russia has lost the war in Ukraine to NATO.
In the next few weeks Russia will be balkanized by NATO
The next question is who should get Russia's UNSC Seat?
Germany or Japan?
I think Germany deserves it for the following reasons
1) Germany is made of white people
2) Germany sacrifised more by stopping Nordstream 1 and 2
3) Germany is the leader of the EU
4) Germany supports Muslim immigration to Europe
5) Germans are proud Nazis and support fellow Aryan brothers in Iran and Pakistan
In the next few weeks Russia will be balkanized by NATO
The next question is who should get Russia's UNSC Seat?
Germany or Japan?
I think Germany deserves it for the following reasons
1) Germany is made of white people
2) Germany sacrifised more by stopping Nordstream 1 and 2
3) Germany is the leader of the EU
4) Germany supports Muslim immigration to Europe
5) Germans are proud Nazis and support fellow Aryan brothers in Iran and Pakistan