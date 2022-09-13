What's new

Who should get Russia's UNSC Seat?

A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
1,804
-19
1,865
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Russia has lost the war in Ukraine to NATO.

In the next few weeks Russia will be balkanized by NATO

The next question is who should get Russia's UNSC Seat?

Germany or Japan?

I think Germany deserves it for the following reasons

1) Germany is made of white people

2) Germany sacrifised more by stopping Nordstream 1 and 2

3) Germany is the leader of the EU

4) Germany supports Muslim immigration to Europe

5) Germans are proud Nazis and support fellow Aryan brothers in Iran and Pakistan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568905742781976576
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Why Germany won’t get tough on Beijing — even if it invades Taiwan. The German economy is even more dependent on China than it is on Russia
Replies
6
Views
503
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
beijingwalker
EU divided: Eastern Europe 'mourn' UK leaving as it struggles with France and Germany
Replies
0
Views
286
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
aziqbal
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not open if Russia invades Ukraine, says US
Replies
4
Views
486
Tshering22
Tshering22
Zibago
Germany Prepares Coal-fired Backup If Russian Gas Stops
Replies
10
Views
374
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Euro on track to slump to parity against dollar within weeks, humiliating milestone for the latest blow to the credibility of Europe's single currency
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
A.P. Richelieu
A.P. Richelieu

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom