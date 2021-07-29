Who said India is a super power?

What's new

Sep 8, 2021
Ok, the title may be click-baitish, but this is not a rhetorical question. It is a real question, in the sense that I am enquiring, when and by whom did India start being called a 'superpower'. The use of this word in the Indian context generates a range of emotions - ridicule, sarcasm, surprise, pride and bravado.

In my entire existence I have never interacted with an Indian (face to face) who has said that we are a superpower. Online Indians are a different category and I believe they feel compelled to defend a narrative that has been strung around their neck. Back in my teens and early 20s, only the US and Soviet Union were considered superpowers. Somewhere in the early 2000s, international publications and think tanks started using this word for China and India by adding the prefix 'emerging' to it.

Initially for me, the image of a super power was purely based on military aspects. I would imagine huge ballistic missiles, bombers, destroyers and heavily armed soldiers when I thought of super power. Therefore even when the Soviet Union collapsed, I considered Russia to be a super power. When I started reading in magazines that India is an emerging super power, I thought they were being very generous and even patronizing, a typical exoticization of the poor. Nothing around me in the real world suggested that we are remotely close to being a super power even in the next 40 years. Even right wing Hindus were not peddling this narrative.

Meanwhile a collection of entities - credit rating agencies, investment advisory firms, business consultants, writers and media houses started focusing their attention to the east, and this word acquired common usage. Some Indians started believing this hype but were outwardly more realistic and continued to be critical of the slow pace of reforms and decision making. It was when social media became a monster that this delusion started compounding, both organically and by design. Super power became a casual, all-encompassing word, just like 'awesome' and 'amazing' are used to describe pretty much everything.

Even Indian politicians do not use the word super power for India. It may be uttered in their presence, for example when a gora chief guest at a conference after being garlanded and lighting diyas will describe India as a super power in his/her inaugural address, and some neta will clap and acknowledge the compliment. People living in the rural areas, who constitute about two-thirds of the population aren't even aware of the concept, let alone understand the word. Now you will say that it is not people in the rural areas who construct narratives. This is true and precisely my point.

Super power is not a technical or official word, like say, credit rating. It does not automatically attract investment or scare your neighbours into submission. The reality is what it is. Business people are aware of it, so are politicians. So why are so many Indians claiming they are a super power? Or are they? Or is it just a bait being thrown at them to draw them into a fight?

Non-Indians on the forum will be surprised that the average person in India does not care for the super power tag even remotely. There is perhaps some truth in the argument that there is an over compensation for the years of underestimation that Indians have been prone to about themselves, and with some people this manifests in an unrealistic way. Right wing Hindus will say that this underestimation was a deliberate strategy by the Congress to nurture a 'maai-baap' culture and they are only doing a recalibration. The problem is that for some people this recalibration has no limits and has become an escapist fantasy.

For manipulators this works well, because by declaring India as a super power, they have created a 'single window clearance' for all thorny issues. Did we win in Galwan? Of course we did. Why? Superpower. Will Americans come begging to us? Yes they will. Why? Superpower. Did we mismanage Covid crisis? Absolutely not. Why? Superpower. Can we ever make mistakes? You got to be kidding me. Why? Superpower.

To be fair, super power believers can be skeptics too, but it takes so much convincing and evidence to change their opinion that it is at best a lot of hard work, and at worst, not worth it. There are many sitting on the fence types who will turn believers if poked by an outsider and go back to the fence after the skirmish is over. It is also important to realise that people who are on social media regularly are a small minority of the total population, and among them, those who engage with strangers actively in a troll fest are still smaller. One needs to have a sense of proportion of what they are dealing with when they encounter such people.

Personally, I am neither a blind critic nor a bhakt. I am proud of my country and people on many accounts, and not on some. One thing I can say unambiguously is that we have underperformed by a huge margin historically and continue to do so. Some Indians advocate patience on the grounds that 70 years of rot cannot be undone in 5 years. People who advocate this line of thinking are only destined to be disappointed because they believe that government is the solution to everything.
 
nobody says this accept in PDF.
we are what we are
ancient civilisation with a fast growing economy expected to be the 3rd largest universally by 2035 or even before
with it will.come military might and political influence
culturally we are already a super power
 
DrJekyll said:
Some Indians advocate patience on the grounds that 70 years of rot cannot be undone in 5 years.
What is this 70-year-old rot ?

The Maverick said:
ancient civilisation with a fast growing economy expected to be the 3rd largest
1. "Ancient civilization" - Well, many other are as ancient and about the civilization part, a large part of India is not quite civilized.

2. Even now India is the 6th largest economy in the world yet people die of hunger and of diseases that can be treated but are not done so because they don't have money. People in India need money to obtain basic foods and healthcare and if they don't produce money they are often left to fend for themselves and to die. Indians commit suicide because of socio-economic reasons.

The Maverick said:
culturally we are already a super power
:lol: but explain.
 
I can't figure out the multi-quote feature as yet, so I will just respond the old fashioned way...

@jamahir - This rot is what the present dispensation keeps talking about when asked about their own performance. For me as far as politics goes, 'the more things change, the more they remain the same'

@Areesh , @Dungeness - Dr Kalam was an old school romanticist and I respect him hugely. His comment was probably motivational considering that he was addressing students. He was also mainly a science man and probably viewed achievements from that perspective.

@Cookie Monster - This is why I qualified my post with 'face-to-face' and 'online Indians'. Always good to have an escape route :)
 
Finally a sane indian:

But to be fair, not just superpower, your politicians have made lots of bogus claims and completely unrealistic and illogical goals that latterly turn into jokes among the outsiders.

I think its a cultural thing, Indians, in general, are simply not down-2-earth type, and tend to hype things up, nothing wrong with that, the anglo mass are almost just as pathetic in this regard.

But if you are somewhat rich and have power, then even if you have such traits, people will be more or less being tolerant you, some stupid ones may even buy your hype and thus admire you (like these stupid anglo-*** kissers in PDF), however if you are not rich and have no power, then don't complain you will be subject to all kinds of jokes, and considered as a funny clown.

I am not sure it just a Chinese culture thing or human nature, that people tend to respect quiet and competent type and despise loudmouths, and if you are incompetent, it is best to keep low key and be quiet, instead of trying to act as if you are something more than you are, believe me, most people can see through your hype, so its pointless anyway.

And if you have ambitions, just keep it to yourself and work hard, don't say much about your ambitions unless you are about to reach your goals.

In this regard, with my rather limited experience here, I found Bangladesh people are very down-2-earth and have a hard-work culture, I believe their country will have a bright future.
 
DrJekyll said:
I can't figure out the multi-quote feature as yet, so I will just respond the old fashioned way...

@jamahir - This rot is what the present dispensation keeps talking about when asked about their own performance. For me as far as politics goes, 'the more things change, the more they remain the same'

@Areesh , @Dungeness - Dr Kalam was an old school romanticist and I respect him hugely. His comment was probably motivational considering that he was addressing students. He was also mainly a science man and probably viewed achievements from that perspective.

@Cookie Monster - This is why I qualified my post with 'face-to-face' and 'online Indians'. Always good to have an escape route :)
It doesn't matter. It was the headline news on your largest newspaper, and your countrymen repeated it day after day.
 
