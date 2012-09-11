Who provided supplies to Wuhan during the epidemic?

beijingwalker said: The biggest advantage China has is after setting a goal, the whole nation, 1.4 billion people work as one. Click to expand...

The Whole Nation work(s) or work(ed) as one for many countries :1. Germany - WWII - Whole nation Attacked the World2. Iraq - under Saddam ( which almost built Nukes )3. USSR under - Stalin and others - Almost defeated the Mighty USA better than China !4. Russia - Under Putin - Did far better to Fight Against COVID and Rigged even the US Elections !The Question is > At What Cost ?