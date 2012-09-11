What's new

Who provided supplies to Wuhan during the epidemic?

Who provided supplies to Wuhan during the epidemic?

In the early days of the epidemic, there had been a severe shortage of medical protective equipment. Wuhan was experiencing difficulties, but it was up to the whole country to solve them.

 
beijingwalker said:
The biggest advantage China has is after setting a goal, the whole nation, 1.4 billion people work as one.
Click to expand...
The Whole Nation work(s) or work(ed) as one for many countries :

1. Germany - WWII - Whole nation Attacked the World
2. Iraq - under Saddam ( which almost built Nukes )
3. USSR under - Stalin and others - Almost defeated the Mighty USA better than China !
4. Russia - Under Putin - Did far better to Fight Against COVID and Rigged even the US Elections !

The Question is > At What Cost ?
 
Chanakyaa said:
The Whole Nation work(s) or work(ed) as one for many countries :

1. Germany - WWII - Whole nation Attacked the World
2. Iraq - under Saddam ( which almost built Nukes )
3. USSR under - Stalin and others - Almost defeated the Mighty USA better than China !
4. Russia - Under Putin - Did far better to Fight Against COVID and Rigged even the US Elections !

The Question is > At What Cost ?
Click to expand...
They claimed work as one person but they didn't, China is different, when it comes to nation wide mobilisation to achieve a common goal, no one can beat China, check out how fast and effective that China wiped out Covid.
 
