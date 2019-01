He was the Satyajit Ray of Bangladeshi film industry. Highly critical to Pakistani regime. His film 'Jibon Theke Neya' (Straight from Life) is considered the greatest Bangladeshi film ever. In that film he showed a family drama as a metaphor for Pakistani-Bangladeshi clash. The 'Female Head' (Villain / Vamp) of the house is oppressing the other members with her dictatorship.It was shown as a metaphor for Pakistanis oppressing Bangladeshis / Bengalis.



This film was banned first by Pakistani Govt. due to its alleged anti-Pakistan sentiments but later due to protest it was released in Bangladesh (Then East Pakistan).



Zahir Raihan: A momentary star

Today marks the 47th death anniversary of one of the brightest and shortest living stars of Bangladesh’s film industry, Zahir Raihan. On this day of 1972, at the age of 36, he disappeared after going to search for his elder brother Shahidullah Kaiser, another famous and acclaimed writer of Bangladesh, in the mass killing site of Mirpur. Raihan’s death has still remained a mystery. He was the first person in the independent Bangladesh to go missing.

Zahir Raihan was a lead activist of the Language Movement of 1952. He was present in the historic Aamtola gathering. He was one of the 10 students who were imprisoned for actively participating in the Language Movement. The movement for language had a great impact upon him which has also been reflected in his celebrated cinema ‘’Jibon Theke Neya’’. In Calcutta, there were a number of screenings of his film praised by the legends like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Ritwik Ghatak. In spite of living in extreme poverty, he donated all the money he received from his film exhibitions to the freedom fighters’ funds.