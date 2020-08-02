/ Register

Who Killed Sushant Singh Rajput?

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by TheGreatMaratha, Aug 2, 2020 at 2:23 PM.

  Aug 2, 2020 at 2:23 PM #1
    TheGreatMaratha

    TheGreatMaratha

    Around the 08:50 mark, on being asked a question by Arnab, Siddharth abruptly decides to get out of the interview.
    Also observe how he looks nervous and keeps stumbling throughout the interview.

    A comment from the YT comment section:

    So here is what happened:
    1. Rhea left the house on 8th June.
    2. Sister came to stay with Sushant to comfort Sushant from 8th June until 12th June(as she has a kid too), She planned to come back to Sushant on 14th June again.
    3. As soon as the sister left, The huntsmen were called to kill Shushant.
    4. Sidhart(was instructed to) switch all the house CCTVS off a day before the huntsmen were scheduled to come.
    5. Servant gave Sushant juice mixed with a numbness medicine so Sushant will be unable to fight back.
    6. The huntsmen arrived and were taken to the room to kill Sushant. Sushant immediately called Mahesh shetty, Rhea and lastly the sister for help but the huntsmen snatched his phone which is why it seemed like a missed call with only one ring.
    7. The huntsmen then killed Shushant while Sidhart and servant sat outside waiting for it to end.
    8. During the course of killing, the sister called Sidhart asking why is Sushant not answering his phone. Sidhart tells the sister that Sushant had juice and went into the room.
    9. Now Sidhart becomes anxious that the sister might come out of nowhere to check on her brother. So he tells the huntsmen to quickly finish Sushant and leave(or hide) asap.
    10. Now Sidhart and servant(as instructed) makes a story that they called the key maker(actually nobody) to open Sushant's room's door, and found Sushant dead.
    11. Before the sister could even reach, Sidhart calls her again to tell that Sushant has committed suicide and that the door was locked, so after trying many times we called a key maker to open it and found Sushant hanging.
    12. And then to Sidhart's(and the planners') dismay and as he feared, the sister reached and found Sushant's freshly murdered body lying on the bed, which made her numb and speechless.
    13. Sidhart and servant, as planned and instructed, went on to call it a suicide.
    14. This is why, Sidhart was SO HELL nervous to his spine on 14th June when a reporter unexpectedly asked him: 'whether Shushant should get justice'. and his voice trembled saying "Let the police do their invesitigation.", as Sidhart already knows that if Sushant gets justice, Mr. Sidhart Pichkaari is a complete goner !!! (and many more with him)
    15. The abnormal support of the Mumbai police to Rhea and all other suspects, is evidence that the police is being clearly instructed by the planners of this murder.
    16. All staff was replaced in the last 1 year. Not to forget that Rhea's mentor is Mahesh Bhatt! -Who has links with Dawood and Thackerays!
    17. Reasons to murder Sushant:
    Reason - 1: Jealousy, insecurity, threat by his independant financial growth, innovations, creativity, intellect, multi talent, larger then life aspirations. As he was WAY better then all of them combined. (but the murder was not scheduled for 14th June 2020, until Reason-2 happened.)
    Reason - 2: Sushant knew: - Disha's killers. - Whose baby was Disha carrying(Nail on the coffin) - The most important point: Money laundering connections of bollywood supported by Maharashtra Govn. This triggered them to kill him asap before he speaks out. Since, Sushant was not interested to join hands with them, which is why he had decided to leave the bollywood(his passion) altogether. But the mafis could not take the risk of letting him loose now. P.S- Disha's killers: Suspects: Aditya Thackeray, Sooraj Pancholi, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, others unknown. Alleged Father of Disha's alleged baby: 2 prime suspects - Aditya Thackeray and/or Sooraj Pancholi. Owners of Cooper Hospital: Thackerays (Post-mortem reports are all tampered).



    I'm not too sure about the suspects but it definitely looks like a murder. Aditya Thackeray looks like a good guy though so I don't think he would be one of the suspects.
     
    Vikki

    Vikki

    Nonsense...that man was suffering with something called bipolar disorder...his doctor herself told that...he was a paranoid..unfortunate...cant blame anyone
     
    TheGreatMaratha

    TheGreatMaratha

    Please go through this whole interview first. The events are definitely suspicious. Why do we see 2 suicides within such a short timespan? Both connected? How did they find a person in the dead of night during COVID lockdown to break down an electric lock?

    Ankita Lokhande in an interview said that Sushant was not the kind of guy who would go into depression and commit suicide. Rhea Chakraborty says the opposite. Who to believe?
     
    TheGreatMaratha

    TheGreatMaratha

    Why did Mumbai Police declare it as suicide within seconds of finding the body? Why was there no immediate further probe? Why isn't Mumbai Police allowing Bihar Police to investigate if they are so sure?
     
    Ivan

    Ivan

    The way things happened, I personally think Sushant was murdered. It can`t be a coincidence that his manager died a few days ago when she fell from a building, and then few days later Sushant was found hanging.... I sense some business deal went sour.
     
    jbgt90

    jbgt90

    Almost 36 thousand people dead due to covid , but lets worry about a guy who ended his life and follow arnab !!!!
     
    maverick1977

    maverick1977

    Question is,, why will someone kill him ? what will someone gain from his killings ?
     
    TheGreatMaratha

    TheGreatMaratha

    This comment doesn't even make sense.
     
    TheGreatMaratha

    TheGreatMaratha

    He had some sensitive info which he was threatening to leak? Info related to the bigwigs of Bollywood? Maybe he witnessed/came across something unusual?

    Just look at his stuttering in the interview. Also watch how he just leaves the interview around the 09:00 mark.
     
    TheGreatMaratha

    TheGreatMaratha

    Even I was a bit hesitant as to whether I should post this on here but I had seen plenty of weird threads already. Of course, the mods can close this down if they wish.
    I wasn't expecting Pakistanis to take interest in this and hence had posted under the 'Central and South Asia' section since there is no 'Indian General' section as such.
     
    bhola record

    bhola record

    choro ye sab apni fikar karo
     
    TheGreatMaratha

    TheGreatMaratha

    Sahi hai. Maine ye kabhi socha hi nahi tha.

    Aapke advice ke liye shukriya:)
     
    maverick1977

    maverick1977

    its a traumatic experience. he is still going through a shock
     
    jbgt90

    jbgt90

    Why would it ? you watch arnab and your priorities are straight.
     
    TheGreatMaratha

    TheGreatMaratha

    See this is the problem I see in most people.

    A Sanghi is just a Sanghi and whatever he says is foolish.
    A jihadi is just a jihadi and whatever he says is foolish.
    A commie is just a commie and whatever he says is foolish.

    A similar case with Arnab. We love to frame people as just 'xyz' as that makes it easier for us to classify him/her and his/her thoughts.

    Content is what matters. A person who is negative won't always be negative. Similarly, for a person who is good. We should take in content.
     
