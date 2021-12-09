What's new

Who killed General Bipin Rawat and why? Bipin Rawat Crash | White News Urdu

M

Markhoor420

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 24, 2021
24
0
22
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the air force said. The reason for the crash was not immediately known.

Gen Rawat was India's first chief of defence staff, a position that the government established in 2019, and was seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 63-year-old was travelling with his wife and other senior officers in the Russian-made Mi-17 chopper, which crashed near its destination in Tamil Nadu.

"Gen Bipin Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course today," the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Twitter.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

M
Who killed General Bipin Rawat and why? Bipin Rawat Crash | White News Urdu
Replies
1
Views
56
Beast
B
Chakar The Great
US presidential contest increases influence of Pakistani voters
Replies
1
Views
296
nahtanbob
N
AsianLion
  • Locked
Why Pakistanis Hate British
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
153
Views
6K
waz
waz
Clutch
PM Imran terms PDM Lahore public meeting 'pathetic', rules out NRO again!
Replies
0
Views
246
Clutch
Clutch
Riyad
Hindu persecution in Bangladesh : A Historical Overview
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
Buddhistforlife
Buddhistforlife

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom