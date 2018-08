Who Is Winning the War in Afghanistan?

Aug. 18, 2018 | By Rod Nordland



Nesar Ahmad Mehari is the spokesman for the governor of western Farah Province, where the capital city, Farah, was overrun by the Taliban for a day in May. Things are better now, he said, as American troops fight with Afghan commandos. But other officials say that in some neighborhoods, insurgents walk around freely. "I think no one will win this war," Mr. Mehari said. "We have seen only destruction and human losses from both sides since 17 years and this will continue for years to come with the same bloodshed."



American commanders have long since stopped talking about winning in Afghanistan. None see how 14,000 American troops can achieve what 110,000 could not.​