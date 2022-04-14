What's new

"Who is winning?" - Mythbusting the Ukraine-Russia war

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,738
24
23,237
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

There's no denying that the Ukraine-Russia war is, in part, an information war, and with the recent announcement that Russian forces would be withdrawing from the Kiev front, the propaganda has gone into high gear.
Russia claims it's destroyed the Ukrainian army's ability to fight, and will now liberate the Donbass (as well as claiming that's all it ever wanted)
Some, going to extremes the other way, see Ukrainian victory as imminent, and the Russian army as a broken force.
While I want to get back to questions of defence economics and industry as quickly as possible, I wanted to address this topic from the recent poll before moving on.
I'll include the disclaimer that this is a question I've actively avoided to date, because it's harder to quantify and assess than other questions, but hopefully you appreciate the approach I've taken. In the end, only one person knows the true scope of Russia's intentions, and I'm not Vladimir Putin.
Personally, I think their real goals have little relation to the publicly stated ones, I just take Russia at its word here as a means to make a point.
And, as for the headline question; whoever is winning the fight, let's all remember the costs it imposes on civilians.
I apologise for the small text. This was the last presentation I recorded before noticing all of the requests for increased font sizes.
(Perun)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

dexter
Putin's war on Ukraine explained
Replies
2
Views
797
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Piotr
Russia wanted peace with Ukraine
Replies
12
Views
712
Viet
Viet
Piotr
Russia & Ukraine find common ground
Replies
1
Views
365
aziqbal
aziqbal
chinasun
Zelensky says he is not afraid to discuss Ukraine’s neutral status with Russia
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
AsianLion
AsianLion
Battlion25
Russia claims that 10.000 NATO forces are actully inside Ukraine
Replies
9
Views
778
fallschirmjager786
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom