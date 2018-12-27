Who is who in Turkish electoral landscape?

The Ankara metropolitan president actually has MHP origin (For detailed readings, check out the MHP's dissociation process and the IYI party's establishment process.) but currently there behalf of the CHP. So the situation contradicts your assumptions, such as the nationalist flare-up.



The municipal councils are still in the hands of the AKP. In our municipal election system, we are using 2 votes. One for the city council and the other for the head of municipal. The municipal presidents of Istanbul, İzmir and Ankara are in the hands of the CHP. It is true that the AKP has weakened in some big cities, but the situation is not as dramatic as you might think, yet.



Turkish politics entered the general elections as two blocs. As the People's Alliance and the Nation's Alliance. People's Alliance, where Akp is located, has the majority in the parliament. However, it lacks the power to change the constitution.While 360 seats are required for the referendum and 400 seats for direct constitutional amendment powers, currently the People's Alliance has 337 deputies.



In short, most of what you are saying consists of false infos that is not based on facts. But above all, this type of discussion is completely irrelevant. It functions as spamming. I would like to answer your questions on this subject as much as I can, but we need to open a new thread for this.