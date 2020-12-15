What's new

Who is to Blame? Energy & Electricity Crisis

Who is to blame?

In his above titled column in the Nation, Sartaj Aziz has said that one of the most important underlying causes of todays load shedding was, in fact, the energy policy launched by the PPP government in 1994.

How so many oil guzzling IPPs were inducted in indecent haste upsetting the energy mix, without realizing that crude oil price would soar from $10 to $100 per barrel.

No long term hydel projects were launched to correct the energy mix in the future by either Zardari's PPP Govt or Musharraff govt. The result is that today most of the electricity is being generated with very expensive imported oil at Rs18 per unit forcing the government to subsidize the cost by half giving rise to a circular debt of billions of rupees.

But the man in the street does not read newspaper columns and no PML-N leader has tried to tell the people the actual cause of the misery that they are suffering. No wonder they are venting their anger at the new government. This silence on the part of PML-N will cost it very heavy.

Engr Khurshid Anwer
 
It would not cost them heavy if the are able to solve the problem in 3 years and in 5 years if they are able to produce more electricity than what will be needed by Pakistan than they would win next elections most probably so give them 6 months than we would seen what is going on
 
80% Peoples of KPK, Balochistan, 50% people of Sindh and 30% people of Punjab

And te Sindhi with their KBD problems? -- Come on now, we all know who is to blame, they use ordinary people, but ignorant short sighted rural land owner class is to blame for preventing Pakistan from tapping it's hydro-electric potential the same crowd then made obscene amounts of money with the IPP running on imported crude.

Consider : Pakistanis have been replaying the same broken record since 1988, Sharif vs Bhutto, basically urban wadera against rural wadera, on bunch of land owing agro elites versus another set of land owning agro elites - and in the meanwhile Pakistanis running from pillar to post asking who is to blame --- everytime Pakistanis have got a chance they have reverted to the same scenario, the same players, and they get the same results -- so lets be calm, we all know who is to blame.
 
Each and everyone of us is to blame.

The governments for the past 20 years, the people who voted them in (PPP in 2008), the people who don't pay taxes, the people who steal electricity, the people who destroy government buildings, the people who support terrorism...is hamam main sab nangay hain.
 
muse said:
And te Sindhi with their KBD problems? -- Come on now, we all know who is to blame, they use ordinary people, but ignorant short sighted rural land owner class is to blame for preventing Pakistan from tapping it's hydro-electric potential the same crowd then made obscene amounts of money with the IPP running on imported crude.

Consider : Pakistanis have been replaying the same broken record since 1988, Sharif vs Bhutto, basically urban wadera against rural wadera, on bunch of land owing agro elites versus another set of land owning agro elites - and in the meanwhile Pakistanis running from pillar to post asking who is to blame --- everytime Pakistanis have got a chance they have reverted to the same scenario, the same players, and they get the same results -- so lets be calm, we all know who is to blame.
Right on some extent but these are people (wadera, industrialists, unions, common man, farmers, zameendar, namberdar robbers, Dakku etc) who used to KUNDI culture. We need for better billing output from all i mentioned so there will not be electricity crises so rest of development & planning work lies on governments.

nuclearpak said:
Each and everyone of us is to blame.

The governments for the past 20 years, the people who voted them in (PPP in 2008), the people who don't pay taxes, the people who steal electricity, the people who destroy government buildings, the people who support terrorism...is hamam main sab nangay hain.
Right so government men also could say "Asi kalley nai kharab, ethey sarey ne janab".
Gradually we have to reduce these faults from ourselves, society and at last government.
 
Everyone is to blame since fotmation of PMLN government in 1999. Sad to say that we should be thanking benazir of IPP powerplants.
 
mushraff need to be blamed he could do so much in his 10 year but he didnt add even single megawatt to the system and tried to run plant on 10 % efficiency lowest in world for ten years he could have constructed kalabagh dam but he didnt he could have converted the plants on coal but he didnt india has added 80000megawatts in their system at that time and we were sleeping
 
Pakistan People's Party

They share the majority of the blame. They had the Government for the last 5 years, and they have nothing to show for any projects they completed to solve the energy crisis. If they had structurally fixed the issue, made the consumers pay for the bills, there would be no such thing as load shedding in Pakistan. They can blame Musharraf all they want, but they had the Government for the last 5 years and they have nothing to show for that.
 
Pakistani Government has a habbit they Take loan and leave this burden on the next guy in line .. and this has been going on since Zia Ul Haq

Only man who made Pakistan profitable was Musharaf and he is in prison now
 
Since my childhood I ham reading in papers about how beneficial kala bagh dam is for Pakistan....why dont gov build it??
 
Zadari became famous for Mr.10% during that period.... he sent back many foreign investors and allowed only those, who would pay him commission.

IPP were a corrupt decision.. but today they are much cheaper than your portable generator, which you are forced to buy.

As i said, crisis will be solved within an year, once govt. liberalize the energy sector and abolish tax on power generation equipment but keep the tax on fuel.

IMF don't allow to build it.
Strong Pakistan is not envisioned in new world order!

Do you have any data/source on it to present?
 
