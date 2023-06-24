What's new

Who is the real enemy of Pakistan? Your opinion please.

hussain0216

hussain0216

Hindus and afghanis are our main external enemies


But our piss poor political system,
Elite of society who doesn't want change
Military interference I'm politics
Ethnocentric jahilat
Poor population that's dumb and doesn't understand how change happens in society

You can go on and on




Only the truly stupid,, will just mumble generals, or some shit like that
 
my2cents

my2cents

fitpOsitive said:
Please tell us who is the real reason behind the suffering of people of Pakistan.

1) West
2) India
3) Some Pakistanis
4) Someone else.

Please tell us, and I will also give my opinion, but may be later.

Let's bring every enemy of Pakistan to light.
Let's discuss people and factors.

@Mentee @MastanKhan @DESERT FIGHTER @ziaulislam
Click to expand...
All of the above.
The current state of Pakistan is the result of the collective responsibility of political leaders, military establishments, and society. Incompetent political leadership, the influence of the military establishment, and the choices and involvement of the awaam in nation building, all play significant roles in shaping the country's economy and direction.
 
Kuru

Kuru

The key is to resolve all issues with India (and also Afghanistan) and start doing business with each other. Look at Bangladesh, they became richer by doing just that.

Europeans were at each others throat just a few decades ago, now they have a policy where you can travel among EU countries without a visa.
 
Veritas01

Veritas01

It's the generals and only the generals. They're a cancer on Pakistan, it will never flourish as long as they remain above the law and unaccountable in every sense.
 
Hyde

Hyde

Overseas Pakistani and must be crushed so that they never dare to speak against the sacred Government
 

