After this recent incident in which Pakistan Army has killed 4 Indians soldiers at the LoC, I closely started following the stories from the Indian media in hope to find some reasonable voice.

No marks for guessing that I failed in that to a great extent. There is blood in their eyes and almost all of them are acting like ( for the lack of a better word ) a rabid dog who has bloody eyes and is ready to pounce on you. You'd say this is their usual response and it doesn't matter as far Pakistan is concerened. And you'd be right in saying that. However, a slight difference this time is that they are really searching for answers and are begging their political and military establishment to chalk out a road map or formula to get rid of this issue ( of loosing soldiers regularly ) once and for all. Also, I sense a little bit of realization of the fact that war with Pakistan is not a card they can play. Offcourse their military establishment is well aware of this fact since long but their media which is usually blood thirsty is also raising this point albeit unwillingly. There seems to be a feeling there that despite the bluster of the super power tag, military might and 'punishing Pakistan', in the grand scheme of things, it is Pakistan who is being real cheeky, is bleeding them through a thousand cuts and doesn't mind the status quo at LoC.



Is this precisely what Pakistan aims to achieve because we are doing just that and doing it in a way which is making them feel the heat.

Click to expand...