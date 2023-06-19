Abdul Rehman Majeed
Who is the most successful British Intelligence Officer of all time?
1) Lawrence Of Arabia
Who Was Lawrence Of Arabia?
Lawrence of Arabia was the name given to a British Intelligence Officer, Thomas Edward Lawrence, who fought alongside Arab guerrilla forces in the Middle East during the First World War.
www.iwm.org.uk
2) Gandhi
Justice Markandey Katju: Gandhi a British agent
Justice Markandey Katju: Gandhi a British agent | India News - Times of India
India News: Known for his penchant for stirring controversies, former chairman of Press Club of India, Justice Markandey Katju has called Mahatma Gandhi ‘a Britis
timesofindia.indiatimes.com