Who is the decision maker in Pakistan ? Voice of America questioned Imran khan

Grade 22 hired man to run the army becomes Gullu Butt and Sultan Rahi in Pakistan and thinks running the Pakistan government and politics is part of his perks. When he fails miserably in running the government then offers his services to the US to run the South Asia for them.
Silly man, Allah have already created donkeys why you want to be one, go and do your job which you are hired for, its not that hard to understand. Walking around and hiding behind tinted glasses won't get you any respect, achieve something and earn your respect.
 
Always been COAS, and the civilian elite who hold equal power. But the single most powerful man is the COAS for sure.
 

