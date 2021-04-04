What's new

Who is the biggest enemies of muslims in the ME ????

striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,915
-15
3,510
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Iran and it's Syrian allies have waged war against muslims in the ME for at least a decade now (2011-2021), compared to Israel occasional flare ups with Palestinians.
During those 10 years, there has been an innumerable amounts of muslims killed, wounded, and ended up seeking refuge in what has become the world's worst humanitarian crisis

Ten years into the crisis, the Syrian refugee crisis remains one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world, with more than 5.5 million registered refugees across the five main Syrian-refugee hosting countries – Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt. ...
Click to expand...
reliefweb.int

UNICEF Syria Crisis - Humanitarian Situation Report (January – December 2020) - Syrian Arab Republic

English Situation Report on Syrian Arab Republic and 6 other countries about Contributions, Coordination, Epidemic, Technological Disaster and more; published on 19 Apr 2021 by UNICEF
reliefweb.int reliefweb.int
.

these people once have lives of their own, families and friends all torn apart because Iran and the Assad's family ( a follower of hte religion of shiites) wants to stay in power on top of a majority Sunni country, what makes them different with Israel which sits on top of a Palestinian majority lands???
During those 10 years, Assad and it's Iranian allies have cause the single most destruction committed by a single group in Syria, even MOAR THAN ISIS





They're on top of that disatster, while the Alevi/shiites minority literally celebrate over it

Assad, Hezbollah Supporters Mock Starving Besieged
REGIME SUPPORTERS TAUNT HUNGRY CIVILLIAN WTH FOOD

You could sense their hypocrisy when they talk against Israeli bombings, last month. They're doing the exact same and even worse.



Believe me you will not find more disgusting people than the Iranian/Syrian regime supporters in the internet.
Israel is bad, but Iran is even worst, I believe many of people on PDF are muslims, beware of their intention, don't fall into their trap and sent as cannon fodder killing your fellow muslims in Syria.

By encouraging unity with these killers, you've betray the the loss and calamity your majority Sunni people in Syria. I'm not saying it's wrong to criticize Israel, but never fall whenever an Iranian suddenly shows supports or sympathy. you know it's not their intentions to do so.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

jamahir
Who was Major Ishaq ?
Replies
8
Views
593
Bouncer
B
S
  • Locked
Rampant Hate Speech Against Bangladesh & It's People In This Subsection : My Two Cents
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
189
Views
7K
jaibi
jaibi
ghazi52
The Opening Round – 1948 Air War
Replies
2
Views
297
Last starfighter
L
terry5
Featured India helping Nawaz in 'attempts to weaken army', says PM Imran
2 3
Replies
30
Views
4K
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
Path-Finder
Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi’s India
Replies
8
Views
2K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom