Who is the anti-national in India ?

The Hindutva right-wing groups ( BJP, RSS etc ) in India and their many supporters in the visual and print media, on Twitter and on various websites are fond of assigning the phrase "anti-national" and so demonizing certain groups who either revolt against the right-wingers or don't fit into the category of Indians as understood by the Hindutvadis. Such groups include Muslims, Dalits, Christians, Socialists / Communists, Liberals, Centrists and recently the Sikh and other farmers protesting in Delhi.
But who is the real anti-national ? Is it the micro-finance company and the mahajan who force the farmer to commit suicide ? Is it the hospital which allowed the actor Ashiesh Roy to die of kidney ailment because he couldn't pay the treatment fees they demanded ? Is it the coaching center in Kota and the college which force students to commit suicide ? Is it the Maneka Gandhi adoring woman in my neighborhood who used to daily prepare special rice for the stray dogs and deliver it to them on her scooter while millions of humans in the country go hungry ? Is it Mukesh Ambani who built an obscene 27-storey for his family of four while millions are homeless or live in slums ? Is it Yogi Adityanath and Sadhvi Pragya who quote fondly from the Manusmriti and want to make it the Constitution ? Is it the Tablighi Jamaatis in IBM-India who instead of agitating for an employee union for the benefit of all employees instead agitate selfishly for prayer place and time within the office ? Is it some self-styled moral police who prevent inter-faith marriages from happening ? Is it the film maker Ashoke Pandit who makes films against the Naxalites without thinking of the unjust feudalism in Naxalbari which led to the Naxal uprising ? Is it various aalims and babas who spread superstition and child sacrifice in the society in 2021 instead of the country having a settlement on Mars given its big industrial base and supposedly talented engineers ? Is it the "defense" minister who has made the Indian military to become the second-largest importer of armaments in the world while millions of civilians lead a miserable life because of lack of money ? Is it some idiot at the top who spends resources on needless purchases and projects while millions of citizens lack money and so lead a miserable life ? is it the maintainers of the entire political, social and economic system of India which allows these wrong things ? So who is the anti-national ?
