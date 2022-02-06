What's new

Who is the Actual Father of Pakistan | Naked Truth S3 | Ep 01

Have we been on a long search for our father in Turkey, China, the U.S. and the Arab world? Is Pakistan a nation of traitors or a country who opens its arms to anyone that represents the spirit of Pakistan? In the first episode of Naked Truth Season 3, we get answers to legit questions we don’t even ask. TCM’s five-year journey has been about telling stories that people want to hear which mainstream media has been neglecting for decades. We want to disrupt the status quo by delivering engaging content which empowers impassioned voices and impacts social change. We are defined by integrity, grit and ingenuity and this is what makes us do what we do.


 
What non sense - again a hindu narrative. We left the most horrific caste system and accepted islam.

See the problem is elite. If reforms are introduced, this country will improve. All these problems have emerged because of this elite capturing the resources without sharing it with the people. Simple.
 
Exactly, the idea that Islam is a "foreign invader religion" is exactly what Hinduvta promote. They want all muslims to be reconverted back to hinduism for crying out loud. Stop promoting their narrative. Islam is enough of an identity for us

I dont understand these people.

Didnt the turks, Iranians, Egyptians, Indonesians become muslims? Have they ever become confused?

We became muslims so what?

Our culture is punjabi, sindhi, kashmiri, pashtun, balochi etc so what?

The problem is same. If Pakistan was doing well - there will be no so called identity crisis. People would be proud Pakistanis that is it. There will be no looking abroad and these people will not make it an identity issue.

These problems start when countries become unstable.

Its the ruling elite that is the problem which has never reformed this country and the country is in a really bad shape.
 
I have been saying this guy is an indian this thread proves me right...

This is disrespectful towards the gallant and historic people such as the Ying and Yang of the region Pashtuns and Punjabis...

You will not find anything except the two P's reigning over this region if you expand for the last 3000-4000 years.... Basically elites of the region and they have their own identity...
 
What a video and anchor, behaving and narrating more like a fool. He is going to identify the father of Pakistan, he should first search for his own father.
The same people were asking some scholars that is it legitimate to watch the 'Al-Tughraal' drama?
While themselves they were indulged in activities on the internet watching Indian/Pakistani dramas and in search of specific videos which suits their taste most.
 
Our liberals/left wing promote Hinduvta ideology, they're against Islam which is central to Pakistan. You see this is all coordinated they are trying to divide us by any means ethnic, sectarian etc through media propaganda whilst also sponsoring BLA/TTP etc. They are striking us from every angle. Just look at the language used against Iqbal and Jinnah in the video.

Funny how watching bollywood and promoting Hindu culture is not considered as having an identity crises but appreciating Islamic history/heroes is. Islam comes before culture always.
 
Hi,

Did he ever mention that some pakistanis desperately looking towards Iran & Khomeini to be their daddy.
 
Unfortunately over the years I have found out that we have no shortage of such twisted people in Pakistan. I don't understand how deranged a mind of a person can become.
 
Dr. Muhammad Moiz is a global policy practitioner with a strong interest in urbanism, governance reform in post-colonial states, and issues of gender and sexuality. Their research methodology is transdisciplinary, and utilizes elements of human-centred design thinking, participatory ethnography, systems thinking, and econometrics. They have previously consulted for the World Bank, Washington DC, International Center for Research on Women, and the International Committee of the Red Cross. They are a Doctor of Medicine and obtained their Masters in Global Health Policy as a Fulbright scholar from The George Washington University, USA. They have taught policy and research at Habib University, Karachi. They are often featured on national and international media for their views and analysis on contemporary issues, and for their work on queering the media landscape in South Asia.

 
We desperately need a fuc#ing clean up... From politicians down to individuals... Pakistan is being destroyed from the inside currently
 
I fail to understand something. Who are these people and why do they have more affection for a sworn enemy as opposed to their own country? It boggles my mind. Don't these people witness how Hindutva treat other minorities including Indian Muslims? Is this what they wish for themselves and their offspring?
 
