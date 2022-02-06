Who is the Actual Father of Pakistan | Naked Truth S3 | Ep 01

Have we been on a long search for our father in Turkey, China, the U.S. and the Arab world? Is Pakistan a nation of traitors or a country who opens its arms to anyone that represents the spirit of Pakistan? In the first episode of Naked Truth Season 3, we get answers to legit questions we don’t even ask. TCM’s five-year journey has been about telling stories that people want to hear which mainstream media has been neglecting for decades. We want to disrupt the status quo by delivering engaging content which empowers impassioned voices and impacts social change. We are defined by integrity, grit and ingenuity and this is what makes us do what we do.