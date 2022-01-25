What's new

Who is Subhas Chandra Bose to people today?

P

Paul2

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2018
2,018
4
1,512
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Kazakhstan
He fought British with an army of 60,000, which took ennormous casualties.

He was against Ghandi's policy of appeasing British.

He once offered Jinnah a post of a Prime Minister, were he to win.

The battle for Burma was one of the most bloody, and big battles of WW2 (Burma offensive was bigger than the D day,) yet subsequently erased from history, along with INA, and Bose himself by Indian establishment

What do people in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh think of the man today?
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
1,731
8
4,056
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Paul2 said:
He fought British with an army of 60,000, which took ennormous casualties.

He was against Ghandi's policy of appeasing British.

He once offered Jinnah a post of a Prime Minister, were he to win.

The battle for Burma was one of the most bloody, and big battles of WW2 (Burma offensive was bigger than the D day,) yet subsequently erased from history, along with INA, and Bose himself by Indian establishment

What do people in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh think of the man today?
Click to expand...

I have zero interest in his exploits, he is an overrated character in the history of our region.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Faqirze
Free India Legion (South Asian SS Unit)
Replies
4
Views
456
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Bilal9
Why did Adolf Hitler dislike Indians? How Does Bhakt Love of Hitler Make Sense?
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
2K
jamahir
jamahir
B
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib was inspired by Netaji Subhas Bose: Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud
2
Replies
15
Views
677
Tom-tom
T
beijingwalker
India no longer weak, will give befitting reply to anyone threatening its territorial integrity: Rajnath
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
2K
Beast
B
A
What the Archives Tell us: The Congress was Hated, Not Loved After Independence
Replies
0
Views
184
Andhadhun
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom