Who is Subhas Chandra Bose to people today?

He fought British with an army of 60,000, which took ennormous casualties.



He was against Ghandi's policy of appeasing British.



He once offered Jinnah a post of a Prime Minister, were he to win.



The battle for Burma was one of the most bloody, and big battles of WW2 (Burma offensive was bigger than the D day,) yet subsequently erased from history, along with INA, and Bose himself by Indian establishment



What do people in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh think of the man today?