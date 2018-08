The Indian intelligence sleuths have said that "Referendum 2020" could have the backing of Pakistan Army's Lieutenant Colonel Shahid Mehmood Malhi. The radical Sikh movement aims to "liberate" Punjab from India and form a separate state called Khalistan.

Malhi is a Lieutenant colonel in Pakistan Army and often referred to as Chaudhary Sahib. He is suspected to be the brain behind the movement and Indian agencies have found several documents in his computer that speak of the movement and detail the plans in regard to "Referendum 2020," reported the Times of India. He was known to be heading ISI's Lahore detachment, which often makes news for its Punjab-centric activities. The detachment is also suspected to have a hand in the targeted killings of Hindu leaders in Punjab. The intel also believes that Malhi's detachment could have had a role in the Pathankot airbase attack in January 2016. Malhi is said to be from the Wapda town in Lahore. He is 45 years old and was commissioned into the 25th Battalion of the Baloch Regiment on October 13, 1995 He then rose up to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel on August 10, 2012. Malhi has also been a part of the UN mission in Kosovo between May 2004 and May 2005. He is known to have a brother who is also in Pakistan Army and a part of the Sindh Regiment.