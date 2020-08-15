who is responsible for this level of incompetence and sellout

China to provide potential COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan



Pakistan and China are time-tested friends and have always supported each other at international front. It is reported that China will provide a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Sinopharm, a unit of the China National Pharmaceutical Group, to Pakistan as part of a trial agreement. The University of Karachi and Sinopharm are set to collaborate on vaccine trials and Pakistan will get vaccine doses sufficient to vaccinate one-fifth of its population.

