who is responsible for this level of incompetence and sellout

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'General Photos & Multimedia' started by Fawadqasim1, Aug 15, 2020 at 3:31 PM.
Pakistan is also part of other trials for a UK based vaccine.
http://cpecinfo.com/china-to-provide-potential-covid-19-vaccine-to-pakistan/
China to provide potential COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan
August 15, 2020
SOURCEdawn.com
Pakistan and China are time-tested friends and have always supported each other at international front. It is reported that China will provide a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Sinopharm, a unit of the China National Pharmaceutical Group, to Pakistan as part of a trial agreement. The University of Karachi and Sinopharm are set to collaborate on vaccine trials and Pakistan will get vaccine doses sufficient to vaccinate one-fifth of its population.
State-owned Sinopharm is set to work with the University of Karachi on vaccine trials, according to the WSJ report, which said Pakistan will receive enough doses early in distribution to vaccinate about one-fifth of its population.
The initial doses will be used to vaccinate the most vulnerable among the Pakistani population including the elderly, healthcare workers and people with medical conditions associated with serious cases of Covid-19, the report added.
Earlier in April, Sinopharm had invited the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, to collaborate in conducting clinical trials of its inactivated vaccine for Covid-19 in Pakistan.
In a letter sent to NIH Executive Director Maj Gen Dr Aamer Ikram, the general manager of China Sinopharm International Corp., Li Can, had expressed the hope that “a successful clinical trial in Pakistan will make it one of [the] first few countries for the launch of a Covid-19 vaccine”.
Dr Ikram had then told Dawn.com that although clearances were needed for the purpose, the collaboration could be “a great thing for Pakistan”.
Meanwhile, researchers have said that Sinopharm’s coronavirus vaccine candidate appeared to be safe and triggered antibody-based immune responses in early and mid-stage trials.
The candidate has already moved into a late-stage trial, one of a handful of candidates being tested on several thousand people to see if they are effective enough to win regulatory approval.
Sinopharm is testing the potential vaccine in the United Arab Emirates in a Phase 3 trial expected to recruit 15,000 people, as China has too few new cases to be a useful trial site.
The shot did not cause any serious side effects, according to a paper published on Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) by scientists who are part of Sinopharm and other China-based disease control authorities and research institutes.
The results were based on data from 320 healthy adults in Phase 1 and 2 trials.
The candidate triggered robust antibody responses in inoculated people, but it remained unknown if that was sufficient to prevent Covid-19 infection, researchers developing the vaccine said in the paper.
Sinopharm’s chairman told state media last month that a potential vaccine could be ready by the end of this year with Phase 3 testing expected to be completed in about three months.
The novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 750,000 people globally, has prompted a race to develop a vaccine. More than 150 candidate vaccines are being developed and tested around the world.
Russia became the first country to grant regulatory approval to a vaccine after less than two months of human testing, and a shot developed by Chinese firm CanSino Bilogics has been cleared for use in the military.
China is leading the development of at least eight vaccine candidates in different stages of clinical trials.
This is a big thing China is doing for Pakistan - at a time when COVID vaccines are dearer than gold, and their own population needs every vial, they are helping Pak. What a great team Pak-China make. Pak-China-Russia have the potential to eclipse US.
China have the potential but not Russia or Pakistan can eclipse US.
40 million is too much. God knows wtf is in these vaccines.