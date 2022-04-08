Who is most hated person in Pakistan Bajwa or cheif justice of Pakistan?

Khalil-PTI
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Sep 27, 2018
- 69
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Who is most hated person in Pakistan, is it Bajwa or Cheap justice of Pakistan?
New Recruit
In mien se aik dosre ka sirf karinda tha.بہت مشکل سوال ہے یہ تو ۔ کسی ایک کا نام لینا دوسرے کے ساتھ نا انصافی ہو گی
It is Imran Khan.Who is most hated person in Pakistan, is it Bajwa or Cheap justice of Pakistan?
Just goes to show how retarded some Pakistanis are, and so PDM is well deserved for the stunted growth.Yes in alternate universe.
Where fazal ur rehman using his presidential power has banned diesel in order to ensure environmental safety
Where bilawal has become alpha male
Where shahbaz sharif is being sighted in achkan.
Where zardari has joined tableeghi jamat
Where donald lu has become US president
Daughter of CJP is the married to Son of Shaista Parvez Malik, btw both Shaista Parvaz Malik and her son are MNA of PML-NIn mien se aik dosre ka sirf karinda tha.