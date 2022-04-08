What's new

Who is most hated person in Pakistan Bajwa or cheif justice of Pakistan?

Who is most hated person in Pakistan

  • Total voters
    34
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,902
2
4,934
Country
Pakistan
Location
Egypt
Both are giving each other a very tough competition, but I gotta say Bajwa wins this one. Being the head of the institute which is suppose to protect us from such, he has decided to allow it. It doesn't get worse than that.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
34,114
65
36,421
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Supreme Court are to reason for chaos in Pakistan
and many other judges who have been protecting PML/PPP members from court cases in Sindh and Punjab courts

It is a full fledge Operation
  • Salary from State of Pakistan
  • Perks
  • Other benefits from Alliances
  • Children are married and transported overseas

These five , it is no 1 person
1649446687912.png



I don't think Mr Bajwa had too much to do here
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
1,157
0
1,402
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Nobody knows nor cares who Chief Justice Pakistan is...

Everyone knows the man behind power, affectionately known to his Pakistan and Islam hating supporters like Najam Sethi as the "Big B"...
 
E

EvoluXon

FULL MEMBER
Sep 1, 2009
228
0
206
I will answer indirectly . nawaz sharif (now suffering from platelets syndrome) has spent and dedicated his whole useless life for maligning our respectable army.. he failed...but one man has done it within weeks
 
Last edited:
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,902
2
4,934
Country
Pakistan
Location
Egypt
EvoluXon said:
Yes in alternate universe.

Where fazal ur rehman using his presidential power has banned diesel in order to ensure environmental safety

Where bilawal has become alpha male

Where shahbaz sharif is being sighted in achkan.

Where zardari has joined tableeghi jamat

Where donald lu has become US president
Click to expand...
Just goes to show how retarded some Pakistanis are, and so PDM is well deserved for the stunted growth.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 6, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F
  • Locked
Bajwa is part of US conspiracy of regime change
2
Replies
21
Views
886
Rakesh
R
ghazi52
Justice Umar Ata Bandial sworn in as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan
Replies
11
Views
314
R Wing
R Wing
crankthatskunk
Opposition's ultimatum may lead to intense crisis and chaos | Establishment | Siddique Jaan
Replies
12
Views
306
Thorough Pro
Thorough Pro
HAIDER
Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately: COAS Bajwa
2
Replies
18
Views
812
Hussain93
H
terry5
  • Locked
Thread banned for replying to pakistanforevers words
Replies
3
Views
348
waz
waz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom