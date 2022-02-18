Who is more dumb? Modi or His Followers?

SuvarnaTeja
- Modi says Indian radars cannot see through rain
- Modi says Nehru did not pick a fight with NATO to liberate Goa
- Modi says China has not been invading India since 2014
- Modi says India won the battle with Pakistan on February 27th, 2019
- Modi says there is no Rafale scandal and corruption even though the price of Rafale has increased drastically
- Modi keeps buying US equipment even as US has been threatening to sanction India
- Modi has been cancelling deals with Russia even though Russia is the only country that is sharing nuke technology
- Modi has been implementing policies like Demonetization and strict COVID lockdowns to wreck Indian economy
- Modi Keeps increasing Business/trade with China even as China annexes more and more Indian land