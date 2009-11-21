Who is more credible : the Chinese or the Indians

List is fake as PP13 is not in Galwan and satellite pics prove boths sides have retreated far from PP14 creating a buffer zone.



India Gov't never claimed capturing Black top or Helmet as they are located on Chinese side even in Indian version of LAC.

We have captured several features like Gurung Hill (Chuna has diff name), Reqin ridge which although on Indian side of LAC as per Indian perception but are located on Chinese side as per Chinese perception.