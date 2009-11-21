What's new

Who is more credible : the Chinese or the Indians

Figaro

Figaro

Aug 17, 2017
An excellent summary compiled by @Ougoah about how credible Chinese and Indian claims have been in recent months. Really shows how pathetic these Indian jokers really are.


dbc

dbc

Feb 1, 2009
Figaro said:
The Chinese have proven to be much more credible than the Indians in this conflict. Please tell me a single Chinese claim that was proven untrue?
Chinese claim that the recent incident that led to 20 plus Indian deaths is India's doing is false.
China is the instigator ....this time. 1962 was all India
 
kankan326

kankan326

Jun 7, 2011
dbc said:
neither .. despite @kankan326 unshakable faith in the CPC
China is the one that has morality because China never lied and cheated world. US and India are the bad guys in the whole story because they lied, a lot. Most important thing is, they lied for inmoral purpose: Steal, robbery and greediness.
 
dbc

dbc

Feb 1, 2009
kankan326 said:
China is the one that has morality because China never lied and cheated world. US and India are the bad guys in the whole story because they lied, a lot. Most important thing is, they lied for inmoral purposes: Steal, robbery and greediness.
You have the innocence of a child :-)
 
Mighty Lion

Mighty Lion

Oct 3, 2018
List is fake as PP13 is not in Galwan and satellite pics prove boths sides have retreated far from PP14 creating a buffer zone.

India Gov't never claimed capturing Black top or Helmet as they are located on Chinese side even in Indian version of LAC.
We have captured several features like Gurung Hill (Chuna has diff name), Reqin ridge which although on Indian side of LAC as per Indian perception but are located on Chinese side as per Chinese perception.
 
