Who is Mohsin Naqvi - the Caretaker CM of Punjab??

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

Jan 21, 2015
A close friend of Asif Ali Zardari, married into the Chaudharys of Gujrat, barely 40, and the owner of City42 and 24News, Mohsin Naqvi has just been announced as the caretaker CM of Punjab. But who is the maverick businessman that has been given this responsibility?

Lahori by birth, Naqvi was raised by his maternal uncle after losing his parents at a young age. Naqvi always had a knack for making friends in high places, famously forming a friendship with the CM during his student days at GC Lahore, before going to Miami for higher education.

It was in the US that he got his first taste of journalism, getting an internship at CNN. During the early 2000s, Naqvi was sent back to Pakistan as a CNN producer and began to rub shoulders with titans of politics, journalism, and business in Pakistan.

If a journalist from CNN wanted to come to Pakistan and interview the Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi would be the man that made all the arrangements. He worked the phones, made connections and did his job well — gaining him favour with powerful people.

In this time he grew close to a number of people, including Zardari, with whom he formed a famous relationship. But perhaps the true testament to his networking skills was that he married into the Chaudhrys of Gujrat, one of the country’s most prominent political families.

After years cutting his teeth in journalism and becoming a part of elite circles, Naqvi decided to open his own channel — City42. It was a pretty standard channel except it introduced a new concept to broadcast news television in Pakistan: local news.

With a host of reporters in the city, the channel was dedicated exclusively to news about Lahore, which quickly became one of the most powerful forces in the entire city. You see, most national level media houses are so focused on the bigger picture local news is left missing.

This made Naqvi a powerful man. C42’s reporters went about town investigating small-time crime, issues in hospitals, schools, and other public offices. This made for good viewing and also meant a bureaucrat in Lahore would be more scared of C42 than say Geo news.

Over time, Naqvi grew his business and the City Media Group now has a number of channels and newspapers under their umbrella. DailyC42, CityRohi, and City41 in Faisalabad were all launched in due time — and for a while all of them made money for Naqvi.

There were, of course, questions about how a CNN producer managed to get enough capital at the age of 30 to open C42 in the first place. There are those that would claim his marriage into the Chaudhrys of Gujrat or close association with Zardari might have been the source.

But in an interview with Profit a few years back, the newly appointed CM had claimed he generated the money himself. According to him, he received a handsome inheritance from his parents and made money at the CNN which he used to launch his business.

Back in 2019, Profit’s @BabarEnthusiast and @Bnizami sat down with Naqvi for an in-depth interview about his life and his experience in the news media business. Read the full story at:

profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Mohsin Naqvi picked as caretaker CM of Punjab

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday unanimously decided to appoint Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the owner of the City Media Group, as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab. Naqvi w
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk
 
Riz

Riz

Jan 20, 2010
Current traitors association of Hafiz and co playing more aggressively then ex traitor bajwa & co. baaz nhi ain gay inki shalwarain utarni parain ge logon ko bahir nikal kar
 
blain2

Jan 20, 2006
Not that I know the man personally but if Punjab has had the sharifs, Chaudhries and a Buzdar running the CM House, why can't a Naqvi do the same?
 
blain2

Jan 20, 2006
sur said:
cross threading

caretaker government should be as impartial as possible
but naqvi is a key player in removing PTI government, alleges the PTI and confirm the anti-PTI journalists*, hence is being considered very biased


but on the flip side, if PDM still lost by big margin, they cannot cry foul any more
because BOTH munir & naqvi are their nominees, not PTI's
like someone remarked:
So after initial knee-jerk reaction, I think PTI may settle down with Mohsin Naqvi
just because PDM cannot complain now, ethically

Things not what they appear, like PTI's bluff [in my opinion] of going back to assembly, just to spook PDM into accepting their resignations, thereby paving way for early elections

*
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1617422962403192832
Click to expand...
Can you find someone who is considered "impartial" by both sides?

Realize the extreme polarization, its an impossibility right now. If I am not wearing your uniform, I am not in. The same for the other side.

So if someone is being picked without a traditional "political" background, why not give them a chance?
 
blain2

Jan 20, 2006
sur said:
I actually have started to like the idea of Naqvi, although feigning an opposition to him, just for the reason that PDM cannot cry foul if elections don't go in their favour
PTI still would have basis to allege rigging if PTI loses but PDM won't
Click to expand...
Whatever the politics of it, if everything becomes a road block then how will this country work (or crawl)?
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

Mar 21, 2007
