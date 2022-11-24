What's new

Who is Lt Gen Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz’s pick for army chief?

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,222
20
27,921
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1669284973777.png


After days of speculation, anticipation and apprehension that the appointment to the military’s top office could face delays, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has picked Lieutenant General Asim Munir to succeed outgoing army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The selection, which caps weeks of speculation, is now pending the president’s approval.
Lt Gen Munir is an outstanding officer, but because of the technicalities involved, it was earlier believed he may remain the proverbial dark horse in the race for the army chief’s position.

When Lt Gen Munir was posted in Madina as a lieutenant colonel, the military officer became Hafiz-i-Quran (a person who has memorised the Quran) at the age of 38.

He was promoted to the rank of a three-star general in September 2018, but he took charge two months later. As such, his four-year tenure as Lt Gen ends on November 27, around the same time when incumbent Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff Gen Bajwa will be doffing their army uniform.

Lt Gen Munir entered the service via the Officers Training School programme in Mangla, and was commissioned into the Frontier Force Regiment.

He has been a close aide of Gen Bajwa ever since he commanded troops in the Force Command Northern Areas as a brigadier under the outgoing army chief, who was then Commander X Corps.

Lt Gen Munir was later appointed Military Intelligence director general in early 2017, and in October next year was made the Inter-Services Intelligence chief. Lt Gen Munir will become the first army chief who has headed both — the MI and the ISI. He will also be the first army chief who has been awarded the Sword of Honour.

However, his stint as the top intelligence officer turned out to be the shortest ever, as he was replaced by Lt Gen Faiz Hamid within eight months, on the insistence of then-PM Imran Khan.

He was posted as Gujranwala Corps commander, a position he held for two years, before being moved to the General Headquarters as the quartermaster general.

www.dawn.com

Who is Lt Gen Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz’s pick for army chief?

Gen Munir was appointed as ISI chief in Oct 2018, but he was replaced by Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid within eight months.
www.dawn.com
www.geo.tv

A brief look at Lt Gen Asim Munir's career

Lt Gen Munir will take over from outgoing COAS Gen Bajwa, who retires later this month after six-year term
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
12,603
41
16,793
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
>Lt Gen Munir is an outstanding officer, but because of the technicalities involved, it was earlier believed he may remain the proverbial dark horse in the race for the army chief’s position.

Everyone and their mother knew he'd get picked.

There was never a real choice.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Decision imminent: Summary containing 6 names for next army chief sent to PMO
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
2K
Riz
Riz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
President to meet Imran in Lahore, Asif wants Alvi to protect country from political conflicts
Replies
1
Views
23
Areesh
Areesh
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
President Alvi to implement PM Shehbaz's advice on army chief's appointment
Replies
2
Views
117
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
imadul
Has General Bajwa Sidelined by Majority of Corps Commanders?
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
144
Views
3K
nahtanbob
N
Path-Finder
Army chief regrets accepting earlier extension, sources
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
77
Views
2K
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom