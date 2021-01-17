Who is Killing TTP Operatives in Afghanistan

Kill List since Last Year to Date

RAW cleaners are the least probable suspects in the killing of these TTP terrorists because its been the best investment for the Indians and despite major setbacks over the years against Pak Military and ISI, it has managed to survive after escaping to Afghanistan. In recent times the Indian intelligence has successfully combined all its splinter groups and established channels with other terror groups that are hostile towards Pakistan including Baloch militant groups and Daesh so killing of TTP by RAW will be contrary to all efforts by subversive RAW.

31 Jan 20- 2 Feb 20Sheikh Khalid Haqqani, the former deputy chief of TTP and member of the group's central committee, along with another commander Qari Saif Peshawari were killed during a fight with forces in Afghanistan on Jan. 31, Mohammad Khurasani, the outlawed militant group spokesman said in a statement.31 Jan 20- 2 Feb 20A key commander of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the mother organization of the Pakistani Taliban, was killed in Afghanistan, the group confirmed on Sunday.Qari Saifullah Mehsud, spokesman for the Hakimullah Mehsud group, was shot dead by gunmen outside the Guloon camp in Khost province, eastern Afghanistan, the group spokesman said in an audio message.The spokesman didn't disclose his name in the message and claimed the[offshoot of the Afghan Taliban] as they, day earlier, had also killed three militants of Hakimullah Mehsud group in the area.13 Feb 20The Pakistani Taliban on Thursday confirmed the killing of one of their top leaders in a remote-controlled blast in northeast Afghanistan. Shehryar Mehsud, leader of the Hakimullah Mehsud group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a consortium of various militant outfits in Pakistan, was killed by a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) in Kunar province on February 12.29 Jan 21A key commander of Pakistani militants was killed in eastern Afghanistan, a local official said on Thursday."Chief of a terrorist group Mangal Bagh has been killed along with two other militants in a roadside bomb attack in Bandar Dara area of Achin district.He has led Lashkar-e-Islam since 2006 and was blamed for dozens of terrorist attacks in northwestern Pakistan.Bagh, a notorious leader, was among the terrorists most wanted by Pakistani authorities for his involvement in several terror attacks in the country. The Pakistan government had also placed a bounty of Rs20 million ($124,544) on his head.following killed after his mysterious escapeShehryar Mehsud,leader Qari Saif.Sheikh Khalid Haqqanikey terrorists Pakistan had been hunting for years were assassinated in Afghanistan.The developments came days after Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)’s former spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan mysteriously escaped from the custody of Pakistan Army.If there is a connection to his "escape" and the following assassinations of the TTP leaders who he may have met then its an interesting development but it cant continue if he is acting as a willing or unintentional rat and he will be discarded or eliminated to avenge the deaths of the leaders lost by TTP.If true, then its a drastic change from passively requesting to Afghanistan (to take action) to aggressive strategy. Throughout the conflict with TTP over a decade, Pakistan has relied either on Americans to eliminate TTP leaders like Hakimullah Mehsood or demanded/ requested Kabul Government to stop anti Pakistan elements using Afghanistan soil against Pakistan.the Motive is pretty obvious. TTP is biggest Anti Pakistan specific terror group that is responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Pakistanis. Reaching out in Afghanistan and targeting it and making it insecure was needed to be done long ago.Now these mysterious hits are taking place frequently clearing anti Pakistan elements actively involved in the terror activities against Pakistan.The Hits, timing and placement is also interesting. they are done in a manner to make it obvious to remaining TTP operatives and their handlers that they are no longer safe in Afghanistan and also an indirect massage to Indians that their connection with TTP leaders is blown up and easy to present as a proof that Indians are involved in terror activities against Pakistan.the only probability and reasoning in support of this suspicion is that RAW maybe clearing the loose ends. Like it assassinated a known Anti Pakistan Baloch activist in Canada,. Probably to prevent the cover from blowing up or as a signal to all other anti Pakistan terror groups to stay in line (with their Indian handlers) and continue their anti Pakistan activities as desired by Indian agency.Afghan Taliban specially the Haqqani chapter of the Afghan Taliban organisation has not involved itself in any direct confrontation with Pakistani state and has been in contact with Pakistan and Americans in the negotiations for American withdrawal and peace in Afghanistan.Afghan Taliban have been accused by some elements of TTP in targeting them. which can be a misdirection to divert attention from Indian TTP partnership. But if true, then it may have been in support of Pakistan.The elimination of TTP doesn't need love for Pakistan or support of Pakistan, this can be a turf war and eliminating any potential rivalry. Afghans have never shied away from infighting within groups to establish authority and eliminate challenges to the leadership.if Afghan Taliban or Haqqanis are indeed involved then their actions will be more crude and direct. they wont plan and wait for the TTP leaders to travel all the way and meet up Indians in Kabul.the possibility of Afghan national army shouldn't be completely ruled out. Pakistani military and civilian leadership has made many visits to Afghanistan and invited them to Pakistan demanding actions against TTP to ensure peace in the Pak Afghan region. Although Kabul Government and specially its security agencies and forces have never kept their hostilities towards Pakistan any secret. but again they would target TTP for same reasons RAW might target TTP. which is to clear and eliminate the loose ends. any TTP leaders that are deemed a liability and to prevent blowing up of cover. Finally ANA is included as possible killer because TTP has accused them as killers of their leaders from time to time but again TTP claim is just a claim and cant be trusted.following is a video which pretty much covers few of the points and possibilities raised by me.time for requests and demands is long gone. TTP and BLA has joined hands with Daesh under the leadership of Indian intelligence and Pakistani state must use all its overt and covert assets to disrupt , degrade and destroy the TTP / BLA and their affiliates across the borders with Afghanistan , Iran and UAE. Although the operations inside the Arab Brotherly country should be more discrete. But I would support the use of Drones along Pak Afghan and Pak Iran border areas if the opportunity presents itself. Otherwise ISI/ SSG covert operations are always available which have been successful executed. beforefollowing is a Pakistani Drone strike footage just to recall the minds of all who saw it long time ago.for reasons known or unknown no similar footage have been shared by Pakistani forces but it goes to show that Drones as a viable weapon against BLA and TTP are always available.