Who is going to Imran Khan's rally on the 27th?

Winchester

Winchester

Pakistan
Pakistan
For those based in Pakistan, are you planning to go to the Jalsa on the 27th?

I have been a critic of Imran khan's style of governance but I think a loud and clear message needs to be sent to the power corridors that we cannot allow these Haramzadas and "that Haramzadi" to be the face of Pakistan again.
 

