Who is going to Imran Khan's rally on the 27th?

Winchester
SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 12, 2014
- 3,890
- 6
- Country
-
- Location
-
For those based in Pakistan, are you planning to go to the Jalsa on the 27th?
I have been a critic of Imran khan's style of governance but I think a loud and clear message needs to be sent to the power corridors that we cannot allow these Haramzadas and "that Haramzadi" to be the face of Pakistan again.
