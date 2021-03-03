What's new

Creating initial data set in order to gather more information on this emerging threat. We have been following this trend for few weeks but now there are more actors getting involved in this & it calls for holistic view of it.

So 'Pakistan Kisaan Ittehad' protests are something that are not new. They have been going on & on for sometime now. Below is just a glimpse of it but we know that there were some low density protests in summer last year.

1614780724444.png

Picking up the pace, in Feb this year, their leader was arrested by Police & FIR was lodged for illegal protest.
5454546546.JPG

1614780902740.jpeg


1614780842529.jpeg


1614780953669.jpeg

1614781797188.png


Nothing unusual with the protests as this is how all protests end up.

However things took turn for us & we started monitoring this march further

1614781071583.jpeg

the march was getting hijacked by PKRC member backed by the leftists.

1614781392741.jpeg


Eventually this protest turns into Farmer rights & against the Ravi River Front Urban Development Project. It is the same project that got multinational investment in Jan this year:

1614781649499.png


1614781360176.jpeg

1614781668972.jpeg


This is the latest :

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1366684760328798214

1614781748962.png

1614781873264.png

1614828792743.png
 
Government should create an awareness program for small scale farmers specially.

The outreach is essential. Although farmers should be entitled a greater cut and a priority profession through robust legislation but there exist many initiatives from the government who never reached the ear or were witnessed en mass.

It's just not fair that these frustrations with mundane life become political fascism.
 
El Sidd said:
Government should create an awareness program for small scale farmers specially.

The outreach is essential. Although farmers should be entitled a greater cut and a priority profession through robust legislation but there exist many initiatives from the government who never reached the ear or were witnessed en mass.

It's just not fair that these frustrations with mundane life become political fascism.
there are programs & that is why you see the person in video being sent out to Farmers to address the concern but these morons sitting at top have hijacked the cause...

To give you another perspective - this matter is sub judicial - LHC has given the verdict to carryout Impact Assessment. when that has been given, there is absolutely no need for these fasaadi's to protest:
1614782629684.png
 
Foxtrot Alpha said:
there are programs & that is why you see the person in video being sent out to Farmers to address the concern but these morons sitting at top have hijacked the cause...

To give you another perspective - this matter is sub judicial - LHC has given the verdict to carryout Impact Assessment. when that has been given, there is absolutely no need for these fasaadi's to protest:
This is one of PMs project. It was always gonna be marred by politics.
 
Farooq Tariq

.pending-1615399829-Screenshot_20210303-180445_UC%20Browser~2.jpeg


Farooq Tariq was a leader of Labour Party Pakistan before it was merged with Worker Party Pakistan and Awami Party Pakistan to create Awami Workers Party. He was member (Spokesperson) of Awami Workers Party until he left it in August 2019 for various reasons.
.pending-1615398361-Screenshot_20210303-164717_UC%20Browser~2.jpeg


Now he is member of Hakook e Khalq Movement along with being chairman of Pakistan Kisan Rabta Committee which hijacked Pakistan Kissan Itehads protest in favour of Laal Laals.
Screenshot_20210303-183906_Photos.jpg


"Comrade Farooq" as his laal laal comrades refer him. Has a history of supporting PTM. I have witnessed his account tweeting like a bot with #ReleaseAliWazir.
 
PakistaniAtBahrain said:
this country seems destined to be ruled forever by the corrupt and our main industry is forever to be nothing but farming.
In 1900 approximately 40% of the US' total labour force was employed in agriculture.
https://www.nber.org/system/files/chapters/c1567/c1567.pdf

As industries developed and farms were increasingly mechanized people moved off the farms and into the cities to live and find jobs.

The focus shouldn't be on creating new subsistence farmers like the PPP's utterly stupid farmland giveaway when they were in power the focus should be on industry to drive people off the farms and into higher paying manufacturing and service sector jobs.

The PTI's main goal should be to focus all available funding on tax collection because it should be able to get it over 22% of GDP.

Once they have that money they can invest in housing and industry, including the industrialization of the agricultural sector, which will lead to momumental growth and everything else will sort itself out.

Foxtrot Alpha said:
there are programs & that is why you see the person in video being sent out to Farmers to address the concern but these morons sitting at top have hijacked the cause...
Areesh said:
It is those commie b@stards again

First PTM, Balochs, students, women and now this
Then its time to crack some heads or make people disappear.

Those who are opposed to economic development of Pakistan, force our people to have to move out of the country to find jobs and make it impossible unable to return because of a lack of industry and housing are enemies of the country.

I don't see any reason to keep them around.
 
Ye "Comrade" ch... saray akhathay huvay huvay hain. The have infiltrated the educational institutions. e.g; daughter of Pervez Hoodbhoy: Alia Amirali (btw, wasn't Hoodbhoy against nepotism), why is she employed in Quaid e Azam University.


These lot have not even support of 10,000 people. If they all combine, I would be surprised if they manage to get one MPA elected. Ch... commies, with their retarded narrative.
 
MQM, TTP, PTM and now this one. State institutions have a history to fall in love with snakelets and keep feeding them till they grow up and hurt the state.
 
Death Professor said:
Ye "Comrade" ch... saray akhathay huvay huvay hain. The have infiltrated the educational institutions. e.g; daughter of Pervez Hoodbhoy: Alia Amirali (btw, wasn't Hoodbhoy against nepotism), why is she employed in Quaid e Azam University.


These lot have not even support of 10,000 people. If they all combine, I would be surprised if they manage to get one MPA elected. Ch... commies, with their retarded narrative.
Bro talk about 2000 not 10,000 🤣
Hareeb said:
MQM, TTP, PTM and now this one. State institutions have a history to fall in love with snakelets and keep feeding them till they grow up and hurt the state.
This time they have backing of different sides will post soon.. PMLN angle covered there is PPP angle as well as some sort of PTI angle too..
 
