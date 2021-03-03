PakistaniAtBahrain said: this country seems destined to be ruled forever by the corrupt and our main industry is forever to be nothing but farming. Click to expand...

Foxtrot Alpha said: there are programs & that is why you see the person in video being sent out to Farmers to address the concern but these morons sitting at top have hijacked the cause... Click to expand...

Areesh said: It is those commie b@stards again



First PTM, Balochs, students, women and now this Click to expand...

In 1900 approximately 40% of the US' total labour force was employed in agriculture.As industries developed and farms were increasingly mechanized people moved off the farms and into the cities to live and find jobs.The focus shouldn't be on creating new subsistence farmers like the PPP's utterly stupid farmland giveaway when they were in power the focus should be on industry to drive people off the farms and into higher paying manufacturing and service sector jobs.The PTI's main goal should be to focus all available funding on tax collection because it should be able to get it over 22% of GDP.Once they have that money they can invest in housing and industry, including the industrialization of the agricultural sector, which will lead to momumental growth and everything else will sort itself out.Then its time to crack some heads or make people disappear.Those who are opposed to economic development of Pakistan, force our people to have to move out of the country to find jobs and make it impossible unable to return because of a lack of industry and housing are enemies of the country.I don't see any reason to keep them around.