"WHO: India's 4.7 Million Excess Deaths Account For Nearly One-Third of the Global COVID Death Toll":

Frankly speaking, no one really care how many Indians died.



No, Yankees don't care, WHO and the rest of the world don't care.



Just take a look at 1994 genocide in Rwanda. No one cares.



If half the Indian population was killed, it will be the headline of newspaper, for at most a week.



If half of the Chinese population was killed, it will be remembered for next century, because Yankees will celebrate every year.



That's the reality of the world.