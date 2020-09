Saahir Malik said: I was wondering what will be pakistans stand if china and India starts war.Do Pakistan get involved in such war openly by standing besides their all weather friend china or they will remain neutral.What will be best for Pakistan interests Click to expand...

In 1962 Ayub Khan passed up the opportunity (offered by Mao) after JFK and Indian leaders promised him that non-involvement in the China-India War will result in a negotiation to resolve Kashmir. Of course Indians lied and completely went back on their word, resulting in war breaking out in 1965.Fast forward to today where India still isnt interested in any meaningful dialogue and has zero desire to actually sit down and negotiate Kashmir peacefully. So making the same mistake twice would be foolish.Regarding PAF vs IAF it depends on many factors like duration and deployment areas. The skirmish last year clearly showed PAF is superior in terms of tactics and execution, but previous wars show that after some time the shear volume of Indian platforms eventually begins to wear them down. Of course if India redeployed many of its assets towards China then its a different story.