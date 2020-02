WHO envoy says if he had COVID-19 , he'd 'want to be treated in China'

WHO doctor heaps praise on CCP's handling of COVID-19 outbreak, doubts rest of world is ready

After touring some areas affected by thethe World Health Organization (WHO) Assistant Director-General Dr. Bruce Aylward lavished praise on Communist China for its handling of the outbreak and expressed his doubts that many other countries in the world will be able to contain it.After heaping praise on the questionable methods China has used to contain the outbreak, Aylward said the "big conclusion for the world is — it's simply not ready," reported Business Insider . He said that other countries may not have the same "disease-surveillance setup as China" and called on other countries to mimic the methods employed in the autocracy.The approach in other Chinese cities is different depending on how many people are sick."A lot of people say you can't do this at scale because you will exhaust your response," he said. "But the Chinese pragmatically said 'not if you tailor this properly.'""Hundreds of thousands of people in China did not get COVID-19 because of this aggressive response," Aylward said, adding that the techniques were "old-fashioned public-health tools" but applied "with a rigor and innovation of approach on a scale that we've never seen in history.""In 30 years of doing this business, I've not seen this before, nor was I sure it would work," he said.After having safely returned to WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Aylward expressed confidence in the communist regime's health care system, proclaiming: