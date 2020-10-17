What's new

WHO enlists Bangladeshi Covid-19 vaccine

1602933906780.png


The World Health Organization (WHO) has enlisted the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Bangladeshi firm Globe Biotech.

Globe's vaccine was listed in the WHO's draft landscape of Covid-19 candidate vaccines on October 15.

In a press release, Globe Biotech said, they are the only company in the world to be listed with three vaccine candidates - DNA plasmid vaccine, Adenovirus Type 5 Vector, D614G variant LNP-encapsulated mRNA.


Earlier, the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) said it will hold a human trial of BANCOVID, a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Globe Biotech.


icddr,b will now seek permission from the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) to conduct the trial, officials said.


On Wednesday, icddr,b signed a memorandum of understanding with the company to conduct the trial.

On 2 July, Globe Biotech announced they were developing a Covid-19 vaccine as they had completed preliminary animal trials successfully.

On October 5, they said they had received "very promising" results from the pre-clinical trials on rabbits and mice.

The company said BANCOVID would hit the market in late December or early January next year if the government was fully supportive.




Source
 
