WHO enlists Bangladeshi Covid-19 vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has enlisted the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Bangladeshi firm Globe Biotech.Globe's vaccine was listed in the WHO's draft landscape of Covid-19 candidate vaccines on October 15.In a press release, Globe Biotech said, they are the only company in the world to be listed with three vaccine candidates - DNA plasmid vaccine, Adenovirus Type 5 Vector, D614G variant LNP-encapsulated mRNA.Earlier, the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) said it will hold a human trial of BANCOVID, a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Globe Biotech.icddr,b will now seek permission from the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) to conduct the trial, officials said.On Wednesday, icddr,b signed a memorandum of understanding with the company to conduct the trial.On 2 July, Globe Biotech announced they were developing a Covid-19 vaccine as they had completed preliminary animal trials successfully.On October 5, they said they had received "very promising" results from the pre-clinical trials on rabbits and mice.The company said BANCOVID would hit the market in late December or early January next year if the government was fully supportive.