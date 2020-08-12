What's new

Who else should be part of China russia alliance?

retaxis

retaxis

FULL MEMBER
Nov 16, 2007
442
0
313
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
www.abc.net.au

No Russia-China military alliance for now, but Putin says 'time will show how it will develop'

Russian President Vladimir Putin signals deepening ties between Moscow and Beijing amid growing tensions in their relations with the United States, saying while there is no need for a Russia-China military alliance now, one could be forged in the future.
www.abc.net.au www.abc.net.au

should we make our own Quad and have Iran, Pakistan, Russia and China? Im sure lots of other countries like Laos, Cambodia, NK, Burma, Venezuela etc want to join too as well as all central asian nations.

Russia wants alliance with China but China say not yet. If we have alliance we have new cold war. If they keep pushing us we will have alliance and destroy US imperialism!

www.scmp.com

China gives cautious welcome to Putin’s military alliance hint

The Russian President has said the idea of a formal pact between Moscow and Beijing is ‘certainly imaginable’ although the prospect appears remote at present.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
Last edited:
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
2,030
-13
811
Country
India
Location
India
retaxis said:
www.abc.net.au

No Russia-China military alliance for now, but Putin says 'time will show how it will develop'

Russian President Vladimir Putin signals deepening ties between Moscow and Beijing amid growing tensions in their relations with the United States, saying while there is no need for a Russia-China military alliance now, one could be forged in the future.
www.abc.net.au www.abc.net.au

should we make our own Quad and have Iran, Pakistan, Russia and China? Im sure lots of other countries like Laos, Cambodia, NK, Burma, Venezuela etc want to join too as well as all central asian nations.
Click to expand...

Russia, China, Turkiye, Iran & Pakistan.

It will be Pentagon.

Pentagon greater than Quad.
 
retaxis

retaxis

FULL MEMBER
Nov 16, 2007
442
0
313
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
SuvarnaTeja said:
Russia, China, Turkiye, Iran & Pakistan.

It will be Pentagon.

Pentagon greater than Quad.
Click to expand...
Not sure about Turkey man they are still in NATO lol

but we have many supporters throughout south america like bolivia, ecuador, venezuela, peru etc as well as most of africa has tied themselves with China.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

vi-va
India Doesn’t Want to Be a Pawn in a U.S.-China Great Game
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
Figaro
Figaro
K Shehzad
Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | April 16
Replies
1
Views
237
Oldman1
O
striver44
Xi fears Japan-led manufacturing exodus from China
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
antonius123
antonius123
Hareeb
The End of the Age of Insurgency
Replies
1
Views
204
PeaceGen
PeaceGen
F-22Raptor
Combating China’s COVID-19 Propaganda Offensive to Undermine US On Global Stage – Analysis
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
ZeEa5KPul
ZeEa5KPul

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top