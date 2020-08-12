Who else should be part of China russia alliance?

No Russia-China military alliance for now, but Putin says 'time will show how it will develop' Russian President Vladimir Putin signals deepening ties between Moscow and Beijing amid growing tensions in their relations with the United States, saying while there is no need for a Russia-China military alliance now, one could be forged in the future.

China gives cautious welcome to Putin’s military alliance hint The Russian President has said the idea of a formal pact between Moscow and Beijing is ‘certainly imaginable’ although the prospect appears remote at present.

should we make our own Quad and have Iran, Pakistan, Russia and China? Im sure lots of other countries like Laos, Cambodia, NK, Burma, Venezuela etc want to join too as well as all central asian nations.Russia wants alliance with China but China say not yet. If we have alliance we have new cold war. If they keep pushing us we will have alliance and destroy US imperialism!