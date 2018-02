Being on the continental cusp identifying with a regional identity can become quite tricky. With Pakistanis being multi ethnic this becomes even more complicated. Throw in religious bias and it becomes virtually impossible to create a unifying angle.



So how do we determine what Pakistan relates to more? What is best for her future in terms of regional identity?



I have traveled to many countries and I have always found Asia to be the most pleasant. I immediately form a connection with food, complexion and some share values. They are warm and friendly and polar opposite of what its been like in Middle East, Europe and US. I won't say I've been treated badly, its all been normal but I get a nicer vibe in Asia.



I would want Pakistan to start tilting towards Asia (not CARs) and become fully integrated but easier said than done with internal and external pull factors.



So what does a Pakistani in general relate to more?

