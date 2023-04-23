Who do you see our next leader

Since current impass will go on for next 18 months and probably next 5-10years.Who do you see as a replacement for shahbaz sharif after 2030s when current experiment end.I doubt Imran Khan, asif zardari and nawaz sharif will be there since there health is deteriorating fast so I have put up all the well known candidates.Good analysis by hafeez ullah naiazi that although IK has won the politics he won't come into govt anytime soon.He also states that maryum has been the best speaker at PMLN which I agree. As compared to her uncle and father who can't utter a few words without people laughing