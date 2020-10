Who Do Russians Support in Karabakh War 2020?

On Russia's position in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Do you know that there is a long-standing dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the territorial affiliation of Nagorno-Karabakh, or have you heard anything about it?

Do you know, have you heard something or hear for the first time now that at the end of September, after several years of armistice, the armed conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh resumed?

Are you following closely, not very closely or not at all following the news about the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh?

What sources do you mainly get news about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh from?

The participants in the conflict explain the events in different ways, accusing each other of the beginning of hostilities. Which side do you think is more to blame for the resumption of the armed conflict - Azerbaijan or Armenia?

And personally, in the current situation, do you rather sympathize with Azerbaijan or Armenia? Or do you treat both sides of the conflict equally?

What position do you think Russia should now take: support Azerbaijan, support Armenia or not support either side?

Why, in your opinion, should Russia support Azerbaijan?

Why, in your opinion, should Russia support Armenia?

Why, in your opinion, shouldn't Russia support either side?

Some believe that Russia should do everything in its power to end the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Others believe that Russia should not be very active on this issue. Which point of view is closer to you?

What actions, in your opinion, should Russia take to end the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Do you think the aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh will continue in the near future or will it begin to subside?

20 October 2020The overwhelming majority of Russians are aware of the long-standing dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the territorial ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh. People also know about the resumption of the conflict. As a rule, it is believed that both parties are equally to blame. Also, most often people say that they treat both countries - participants of the confrontation equally. As for forecasts, 29% of Russians are confident that the conflict will continue, 40% think that it will begin to subside.87%Известно12%Ничего не слышал(-а)1%Затрудняюсь ответить57%Знаю27%Что-то слышал(-а)15%Слышу впервыеThe question was asked to those who know or have heard something about the resumption of the conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh, - answered 85% of respondents28%I follow closely42%I don't follow very closelyfourteen%Do not follow1%I am at a loss to answerThe question was asked to those who know or have heard something about the resumption of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, with the exception of those who do not follow the news about the conflict - answered 70% of respondents43%From TV and radio programs17%From news sites on the internet6%From social networks, messengers3%From relatives, friends, acquaintances0%From newspapers and print media1%I am at a loss to answerThe question was asked to those who know or have heard something about the resumption of the conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh, - answered 85% of respondentsnine%Azerbaijan8%Both sides, but to a greater extent - Azerbaijan41%Both sides equally2%Both sides, but to a greater extent - Armenia2%Armenia23%I am at a loss to answerThe question was asked to those who know about the long-standing dispute over the territorial affiliation of Nagorno-Karabakh and those who know or have heard something about the resumption of the conflict, - 92% of respondents answered2%I rather sympathize with Azerbaijan12%Rather sympathize with Armenia71%I treat both sides of the conflict equally7%I am at a loss to answerThe question was asked to those who are aware of the long-standing dispute over the territorial affiliation of Nagorno-Karabakh, and to those who heard about the resumption of the conflict - 92% of respondents answered1%Support Azerbaijan8%Support Armenia59%Support neither side24%I am at a loss to answerOpen question. Was asked to think that Russia should support Azerbaijan, - 1% of respondents answeredShow Answers1%<1%Open question. Was asked to think that Russia should support Armenia, - 8% of respondents answeredShow Answers3%2%1%1%1%1%2%Open question. Asked those who think that Russia should not support either side, - 59% of respondents answeredShow Answers20%nine%8%6%five%4%3%2%1%1%6%The question was asked to those who are aware of the long-standing dispute over the territorial affiliation of Nagorno-Karabakh, and to those who heard about the resumption of the conflict - 92% of respondents answered47%Rather the first (Russia must do everything in its power to end the conflict)39%Rather the second (Russia should not be very active in this matter)6%I am at a loss to answerGeneral population473918-30 years old3344five31-45 years old364546-60 years old5538Over 60 years old63270255075100General population4739Secondary general education and below5032Secondary special education4838Higher education44440255075100Open question. Was asked by those who think that Russia should do everything in its power to end the conflict, - answered 47% of respondentsShow Answers29%2%1%1%2%fourteen%The question was asked to those who know about the long-standing dispute over the territorial affiliation of Nagorno-Karabakh and those who know or have heard something about the resumption of the conflict, - 92% of respondents answered29%Will continue40%Will begin to subside22%I am at a loss to answerData source: All-Russian telephone survey of citizens of the Russian Federation 18 years old and older on October 9-11, 2020, 1000 respondents. The error stat does not exceed 3.8%.Until March 22, 2020, FOMnibus, a weekly all-Russian apartment poll, was conducted. 53 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, 104 settlements, 1500 respondents.Share ...

FOM poll : 12% with Armenia, 2% with Azerbaijan, 71% with neither/equally.Armenophilia tends to increase with:But the effects aren’t that big.Probably the single most interesting result is that Azerbaijan doesn’t enjoy elevated sympathy in neither the North Caucasus (10% pro-Armenia, 0% pro-Azeri) nor in the Volga region (11% pro-Armenian, 1% pro-Azeri), as one might naively expect from religious/ethnic factors.This is relevant because the latter, which contains DICh, would be the focal point of any broad Islamic-oriented support for Azerbaijan (*very* broad, because Azerbaijan is a secular Shi’ite state, whereas the “problematics” within DICh are Sunni fundamentalists), whereas the former, which contains Volga Tatars and some other Turkic peoples, would be the focal point of any ethnonationalist Turkic-oriented support for Azerbaijan.But in neither case does it seem to make a statistically noticeable difference, in fact both regions are more pro-Armenian than the average. (Though this in turn is probably a statistical artifact of low samples than anything real).There are good reasons for Russia to extend some degree of aid to Armenia to prevent the conquest of Artsakh . But Armenian scaremongering about Turks weaponizing Dagestanis or Volga Tatars against Russia probably don’t come into that equation.