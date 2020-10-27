

On Russia's position in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Do you know that there is a long-standing dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the territorial affiliation of Nagorno-Karabakh, or have you heard anything about it?

Do you know, have you heard something or hear for the first time now that at the end of September, after several years of armistice, the armed conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh resumed?

Are you following closely, not very closely or not at all following the news about the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh?

What sources do you mainly get news about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh from?

The participants in the conflict explain the events in different ways, accusing each other of the beginning of hostilities. Which side do you think is more to blame for the resumption of the armed conflict - Azerbaijan or Armenia?

And personally, in the current situation, do you rather sympathize with Azerbaijan or Armenia? Or do you treat both sides of the conflict equally?

What position do you think Russia should now take: support Azerbaijan, support Armenia or not support either side?

Why, in your opinion, should Russia support Azerbaijan?

Why, in your opinion, should Russia support Armenia?

Why, in your opinion, shouldn't Russia support either side?

Some believe that Russia should do everything in its power to end the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Others believe that Russia should not be very active on this issue. Which point of view is closer to you?

What actions, in your opinion, should Russia take to end the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Do you think the aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh will continue in the near future or will it begin to subside?

Higher education

Wealth

Muscovites

Who Do Russians Support in Karabakh War 2020? FOM poll: 12% with Armenia, 2% with Azerbaijan, 71% with neither/equally. Armenophilia tends to increase with: Higher education Wealth Muscovites But the effects aren't that big. Probably the single most interesting result is that Azerbaijan doesn't enjoy elevated sympathy in neither the North...