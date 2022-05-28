Who Destroyed Karachi? Ft. Ameer JI Khi - Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman

In conversation with tonight’s guest, Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman. What has Naeem’s journey been like? How did he enter into student politics, and why did he do so? In terms of politics, what happened back then? What is currently happening? Why is it so complicated? His thoughts on what happened in KPK? What’s the problem with this system? What’s the problem with this system? Why doesn't democracy flourish? How can the problem be solved? How can the feudal mentality be overcome? What does the government sector need to do? What are they planning to do? What happened in PMDC? What does he think should be done? Why couldn’t Karachi get the Sehat Card? Are Karachi's political parties now merely advocacy groups? Thoughts on making Karachi the federating unit? De facto & De Jure? Why were there no censuses and what impact does this have? What are the grounds for this? Population censuses, voter lists, and its practical implications. Loadshedding and wafaqi service quota? Are they ready for the elections? Karachi’s local body act? Do they have the right? What will the next local government election entail? What’s the actual problem with water and what’s the solution? How is the water being distributed? Does the Local Body have authority over this? Mass transit program and why has work not been done? How has the city managed to stay afloat? Current law and order situation in Karachi? What he has to say to the people of Karachi? How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight’s episode.