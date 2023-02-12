Who defeated muslim world..

The real issue in the Muslim world is the monetary system. The Muslim world is defeated by the modern western banking system. The country that doesn't accept it gets destroyed. Because the western world pushes us to accept and do our business in artificial and printed paper money, this money accumulation in some circles of the Western world makes them too powerful. And that power is used to subdue Muslims and other resource-rich countries of the world. That's the reason why, no matter how rich and powerful a Muslim country is, it always is struggling with financial matters. We better build our own monetary system. The people who control Muslim countries usually have no long-term connection with local economies, and they make their assets in the same western countries who destroyed our civilization. The first step in defeating the western monetary system will be to establish justice, no matter what, in Muslim countries.





The same goes for the non-muslim countries, who became so rich due to their hard work, but they still are powerless, just because they are not in Europe or in America, they still are treated like a servant.

Examples of such countries are Korea, Japan, India, Malaysia, and Thailand.



Some countries are direct beneficiaries of this injustice. Examples of such countries are Canada, South Africa, and Australia.





China and Russia are exceptions. China and Russia challenged this system but in their own way. Russia did as Russians do with things, and China did what the Chinese do with things. A different approach, same goal.

But Russia wants its share, just this. China wants everything. So yeah, not really against this system.



India is playing on the behalf of western powers. No matter how much money India has, no matter how many CEOs India has, it's still a third-world country and a servant. Ready to be fired at any time.



Contemporary Islamic Scholarship teaches Muslims that one day we all Muslims will gather and fight against Kufr. We will kill Jews and conquer Jerusalem again. And then we will establish a Kilafah, where Islam will rule this world. But, guess what, if we will not establish our own monetary system, if we will not enforce it on the world, and if we will not control it, then this Khilafah state will again be borrowing money from Kuffars, just like Sahaba were borrowing money from Kuffars. So dear Muslim world, whatever you plan, include the establishment of an Islamic monetary and education system in it, or it will fail, as it did before.