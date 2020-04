China should use the yuan for all trade, investment and financing. If the threat to ‘cancel’ China’s debt doesn’t wake up the leadership, then I don’t know what will. Chinese companies should focus on developing its own technologies rather than relying on US technology. Chinese companies should also rely on the domestic market for revenue growth rather than the US market. US is losing its power and influence and it’s getting more aggressive as a result. China must plan for the worst case scenario.

