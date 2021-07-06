WHO congratulates Egypt on producing Sinovac vaccine doses Naeema Al-Gasseer, the representative of the World Health Organization in Egypt congratulated Egypt for locally producing the first batch of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine

CAIRO – 1 July 2021: Naeema Al-Gasseer, the representative of the World Health Organization in Egypt congratulated Egypt for locally producing the first batch of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.Egypt’s Minister of Health Hala Zayed announced on Wednesday that Egypt managed to already produce the first 300,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine through the Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA).Zayed said Sinovac has approved the possibility that Egypt produces 80 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine per six months.Starting August, 10-15 million Egypt-made vaccine doses will be available per month to vaccinate 40 million citizens by the end of the year, Zayed said.So far, the country has allocated over 400 centers to serve as vaccination points.Egypt has received millions of coronavirus jabs from Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Sputnik V vaccines and is planning to import millions others.Officially, Egypt will locally produce China’s Sinovac and Russian Sputnik V vaccines and is planning to secure millions of doses annually as part of the state’s industry localization plan.