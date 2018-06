WHO: China's per capita healthy life expectancy surpasses that of the United States

Observer network 2018-05-31 17:23:36

[Compiler/Observer Network Ma Xue] The World Health Organization (WHO) released its latest report "World Health Statistics 2018" on May 17 in Geneva. According to WHO data, the life expectancy at birth of Chinese babies exceeds that of the United States for the first time.







Reuters report screenshot



According to the data, according to 2016 data, the Chinese baby's healthy life expectancy at birth exceeded the United States for the first time. China was 68.7 years old, which is higher than the United States' 68.5 years old.



However, the average life expectancy (life expectancy at birth) of a baby in the United States reached 78.5 years, still higher than China's 76.4 years old. However, the report said that the quality of life of Americans in the last 10 years is not optimistic.











Comparison of data between China and the United States (images are taken from the WHO 2018 latest statistical report)



According to Reuters, the WHO spokesman Alison Clements-Hunt pointed out: "Compared with healthy life expectancy, a feature was found in China, Japan, South Korea and some other Asian countries. In countries with income, people lose less years of health than high-income Western countries."



Data show that in 2016, the life expectancy at birth in the United States, Somalia, Afghanistan, Georgia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines declined.



The best prospects for newborns in Singapore in 2016 are that they have an average of 76.2 years of health, followed by Japan, Spain and Switzerland. In this data ranking, China ranked 37th and the United States ranked 40th.



Reuters analysis pointed out that China’s per capita life expectancy is catching up with the United States, and it will exceed the United States in 2027.



Alison pointed out that "China's per capita life expectancy is growing substantially, and it has now surpassed some high-income countries." At the same time, the average life expectancy of Americans is declining. The 79-year-old in 2014 has become the peak.







Newborn (Source: Visual China)



Alison said that this reflects the increase in the rate of death due to excessive drug intake, especially in areas where the United States is not well-to-do, and that middle-aged people will take opiate drugs, commit suicide, and die for other reasons.



The data also shows that Japan is the country with the longest life expectancy, up to 84.2 years old, which means that Japanese babies born in 2016 can expect to witness the coming of the next century.



The average life expectancy is the number of years in which the average age can continue to survive after reaching the age of X in a certain age-specific mortality rate. It is an indicator of the health of a country, a nation, and a region. It is based on the current age-specific mortality rate, but in fact, the mortality rate is constantly changing. Therefore, the average life expectancy is a hypothetical indicator. Healthy life expectancy is also a relative figure, estimating the average number of years a person survives in full health.







On November 4, 2017, in Tianjin, four senior citizens were playing with "modeling." (Source: Visual China)



According to the official website of WHO, the life expectancy at birth of a child reflects the overall death rate, and it summarizes the patterns of mortality for all age groups in a given year, including children, adolescents, adults and the elderly.



WHO data show that the global life expectancy at birth for babies in 2016 was 72.0 years (74.2 years for women and 69.8 years for men), 61.2 years for Africa and 77.5 years for Europe.



The global life expectancy at birth for infants in 2016 was 63.3 years (64.8 years for women and 62 years for men), 53.8 years for Africa and 68.4 years for Europe.



The data shows that the life expectancy of women around the world is generally longer than that of men. The difference in life expectancy before sex in 2000 was 4.3 years, and by 2016 it remained almost unchanged (4.4 years).







Life expectancy at birth of infants in regions counted by WHO (screenshots from WHO website)



According to the 2016 statistical report of WHO, from 2000 to 2015, the global human life expectancy has increased by 5 years, which is the fastest increase since the 1960s. However, health inequalities within and between countries persist.



The region defined by WHO is the best performer, with the largest increase. Benefiting from improved child survival, effective control of malaria and progress in HIV treatment, life expectancy in Africa has increased by 9.4 to 60 years. In the 1990s, human life expectancy in the African region showed a downward trend due to the ravages of AIDS. The past 15 years have reversed this trend.



According to the official website of WHO, the World Health Statistics report in 2018 also shows that half of the world’s population is still unable to obtain the required health services. Of the global population of under 70 years old, 13 million die from cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes and cancer, which are mainly concentrated in low- and middle-income countries. In 2016, an average of 15,000 children under the age of 5 die every day.



